Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Pfizer, McDonald's fall in premarket, International Paper, UPS jump
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 31st January. Please refresh for updates. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock fell 3.0% after the pharma giant forecast a sharp drop in sales and earnings this year as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral drug Paxlovid slow. The company’s forecasts assume no sales of Paxlovid in China after March this year, when it loses its current government reimbursement privileges.
msn.com
Amid S&P 500's Rebound, Analyst Recommends Paring Back Positions: 'Breakout Is Going To Fool Most People'
The stock market has gotten off to a strong start in 2023, a welcome development following the dismal showing the previous year. The S&P 500 Index, a broader market gauge, fell about 19.5% in 2022 but has gained over 6% since then. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index is approaching...
msn.com
Black Swan Fund Manager Sees ‘Tinderbox-Timebomb’ in Financial Markets
(Bloomberg) -- Universa Investments, the hedge fund advised by “The Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb, told clients that ballooning debts across the global economy are poised to wreak havoc on markets rivaling the Great Depression. Most Read from Bloomberg. “It is objectively the greatest tinderbox-timebomb in financial history...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com
Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6%,...
msn.com
Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, U.S. Federal Reserve meetings
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as global producers will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting this week and investors are cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may spur market volatility. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.92...
msn.com
Oil falls on rate hike worries, Russian export flows
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the...
msn.com
China Presses Students to Head Back to Overseas Universities
(Bloomberg) -- China’s government told students pursuing degrees at foreign universities that it’s time to get back to class, another sign that life in the world’s second-biggest economy is returning to normal after three years of harsh Covid Zero rules. Most Read from Bloomberg. If students can’t...
Comments / 0