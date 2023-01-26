Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 31st January. Please refresh for updates. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock fell 3.0% after the pharma giant forecast a sharp drop in sales and earnings this year as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral drug Paxlovid slow. The company’s forecasts assume no sales of Paxlovid in China after March this year, when it loses its current government reimbursement privileges.

16 HOURS AGO