Shemar Moore shares 1st photo with daughter, reveals her name

New dad Shemar Moore is in baby bliss.

The "S.W.A.T." star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, revealing that the bundle of joy's name is Frankie Moore.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!" he captioned the sweet father-daughter photo. "I'm a Girl Daddy!!!!" HOLY S***!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!"

Moore said his late mother Marilyn, who died in February 2020, is "doing her happy dance" in heaven as she looks down on him and her granddaughter. "I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom," he wrote.

The actor, who previously starred on "The Young and the Restless" and "Criminal Minds," added that Frankie "is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!!"

Frankie is Moore's first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

Moore announced the couple were expecting earlier this month on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," noting that it had always been his mother's dream for him to become a father, but he previously thought "maybe that ship had sailed."