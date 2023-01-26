ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shemar Moore shares 1st photo with daughter, reveals her name

By Carson Blackwelder
 5 days ago

New dad Shemar Moore is in baby bliss.

The "S.W.A.T." star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, revealing that the bundle of joy's name is Frankie Moore.

MORE: Shemar Moore celebrates becoming a dad: 'The rest of my life is here'

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!" he captioned the sweet father-daughter photo. "I'm a Girl Daddy!!!!" HOLY S***!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!"

Moore said his late mother Marilyn, who died in February 2020, is "doing her happy dance" in heaven as she looks down on him and her granddaughter. "I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom," he wrote.

The actor, who previously starred on "The Young and the Restless" and "Criminal Minds," added that Frankie "is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!!"

Frankie is Moore's first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

Moore announced the couple were expecting earlier this month on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," noting that it had always been his mother's dream for him to become a father, but he previously thought "maybe that ship had sailed."

LaFawn Odon
4d ago

"Congratulation To You And The Mother Of This Beautiful 👸 Princesses!!!"God Bless You All For Ever More!!!"L.O.L.!!!"

Pat Jones
3d ago

God Save The Best Blessing Always. Just For You Both. And Congratulations. To The Whole Family. Baby Girl Is Beautiful. What A Mighty God We Serve.

Christine Gragg
4d ago

That's sooo cool,she is a cutie pie. Love the name ❤️. I, miss seeing him on Y and R . I, love him also. You can really tell he loves his baby. I am so happy for him and his wife.

