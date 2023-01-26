ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8hit_0kSOXvbx00

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has blocked a California law that sought to penalize doctors who spread “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19 while he considers a pair lawsuits challenging it on free speech grounds.

Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb in Sacramento ruled on Wednesday that Assembly Bill 2098, which was signed last October by California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, was too vague for doctors to know what kind of statements might put them at risk of being penalized.”COVID-19 is a quickly evolving area of science that in many aspects eludes consensus,” he wrote.

The preliminary order means that the law cannot be enforced while Shubb hears two lawsuits brought against the law shortly after its passage last year - one by a group of five doctors, and another by a doctor and two advocacy groups including Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Children’s Health Defense, which has long promoted false information about standard childhood vaccines.

“This Act is a blatant attempt to silence doctors whose views, though based on thorough scientific research, deviate from the government-approved ‘party line,’” said Greg Dolin of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a lawyer for the doctors, in a statement. “At no point has the State of California been able to articulate the line between permissible and impermissible speech.”

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under AB 2098, doctors can be disciplined for spreading misinformation about COVID, defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.”

The doctors said in their lawsuit that the law gave them no way to know what was “contemporary scientific consensus,” and violated their right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

They said that doctors who give harmful advice to patients are already subject to malpractice lawsuits and discipline under existing state law.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed briefs supporting the plaintiffs in both cases, saying that while the state did have the power to punish doctors for spreading harmful false information, AB 2098 was a “blunt instrument” that went too far.

Comments / 10

swexan
5d ago

Good thing there are still some sanity left in California. Also, Reuters, when you report on anything COVID related you really should, in the interest of the public, disclose your ties to Pfizer.

Reply
11
Rokibass
5d ago

Reuters, you don't get to judge what's misinformation as well. Do you really know for sure that childhood vaccines are safe? I trust Children's Health Defense way before I'd trust MSM.

Reply
8
Richard PanKanin
5d ago

in general anything from Californias govt is misinformation lol

Reply
8
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Reuters

Reuters

688K+
Followers
377K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy