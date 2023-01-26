ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air

Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
New York Post

People hate my son’s cool, unique name — but I’m not changing it

From coast to coast, this baby’s name is raising eyebrows. Orange County, California, mom Calyn Breann revealed in a now-viral TikTok that not everyone is as wild about her son’s unusual moniker — Coast — as she is. In the six-second TikTok, which has been viewed 1 million times, Breann holds baby Coast under a note that reads: “You should have named him something different, his name won’t age well.” “I love my baby coast!!!!” the mom captioned the post. Though Breann noted her infant’s unique name has drawn negative comments, several TikTokers gave it a sand-ing ovation. “Coast is a great name!” one user enthused. “Coast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
New York Post

My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it

Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
Upworthy

Mom throws gender reveal for her 6-year-old who came out as a trans girl

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2020. It has since been updated. A mom's heartwarming gesture of acceptance and love for her child had people's hearts overflowing with warm and gushy feelings. Zoe Lynn threw an adorable gender reveal for her 6-year-old trans daughter. Sharing photographs from the ceremony on Facebook, Lynn penned a powerful post detailing the many emotions and internal struggles they went through to get to this point. Although it was a shared journey for the family, this mother-of-two highlights that the only thing that mattered through it all was letting her daughter know that she is loved exactly as she is.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
New York Post

I spotted my husband in a new restaurant promo — 9 years after his death

A widow said she spotted a dead ringer for her late husband in a promotional video for an Indian restaurant that the establishment claims was filmed earlier this month. Spice Cottage in West Sussex, England, has had their Facebook page flooded with comments after Lucy Watson commented that she saw her late husband and his son in the video — but he died nine years ago. “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot, and he died in 2014??” Watson, 59, commented on the video. The restaurant responded to the widow, writing, “Hi Lucy,...
Upworthy

15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real

This article originally appeared on 07.11.16 Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity). He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere. "My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
New York City, NY
