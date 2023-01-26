Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2020. It has since been updated. A mom's heartwarming gesture of acceptance and love for her child had people's hearts overflowing with warm and gushy feelings. Zoe Lynn threw an adorable gender reveal for her 6-year-old trans daughter. Sharing photographs from the ceremony on Facebook, Lynn penned a powerful post detailing the many emotions and internal struggles they went through to get to this point. Although it was a shared journey for the family, this mother-of-two highlights that the only thing that mattered through it all was letting her daughter know that she is loved exactly as she is.

