Marlene
5d ago
His wife Maggie was going to file for divorce & his son was going to trial for the death of Mallory. All his financial secrets, lies & crimes were going to be exposed.
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s last texts and calls revealed as new bloody crime scene photos shown at trial
The final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before their brutal shooting murders were revealed in court for the first time at the homicide trial of their father and husband Alex Murdaugh.In Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, jurors heard how Paul, 22, placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44pm on the night of 7 June 2021.Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl...
Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times
Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
kalkinemedia.com
Video evidence suggests Alex Murdaugh muddled timeline
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?. Alex Murdaugh's comments to police about his whereabouts around the time his wife and son were fatally shot may not have been accurate, according to video evidence presented by prosecutors Friday at the South Carolina attorney’s murder trial.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Alex Murdaugh tells story of farmhand claiming to kill Black Panthers in police interview on night of murders
Alex Murdaugh recounted a wild story about a farmhand claiming to “kill radical Black Panthers” when he was interviewed by law enforcement on the night of the double murder of his wife and son.During the second day of testimony at the legal scion’s murder trial on Friday, jurors were shown footage of Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview after he claimed to have found the victims shot dead on the family estate in Islandton, South Carolina. In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is asked by an officer if there is anyone he suspects could be responsible for gunning down his wife...
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Paul and Maggie’s last texts revealed as defence suggests evidence was ‘destroyed’
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial is now in full swing with prosecutors slated to call more witnesses to the stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday.The disgraced legal scion, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021. He denies the allegations.Last week, jurors were shown dramatic bodycam footage from the scene of the grisly murders, where he “immediately” told officers the killings were connected to a fatal 2019 boat crash.Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview was also revealed for the...
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Gruesome discovery made inside package bound for South Carolina
A gruesome discovery was made at a foreign airport after the search of a package bound for South Carolina. What are believed to be human remains were found at an airport in Mexico City.
Secret lair was uncovered by cops in case linked to JonBenét Ramsey after dad told how he feared attacker watched family
POLICE investigating a horrific child sex attack that could be linked to the murder of JonBenét Ramsey found evidence of a secret lair the culprit may have been hiding in to spy on his 12-year-old victim. Nine months after the mysterious murder of six-year-old JonBenét, a young girl who...
Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say
Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to several friends just minutes before he was killed, according to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer standing trial starting this week in the killing of his wife and son.
Alex Murdaugh cellphone data revealed as trial hears ammo matching types used in murders found at family home
Cellphone data has revealed Alex Murdaugh called his wife’s phone in the minutes after she was brutally shot dead – while ammunition matching that used to kill her and their son was located on the family’s property.The trial of the heir to a powerful legal empire continued in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday, with cyber experts and a Verizon employee delving into the final communications made on Maggie and Paul’s cellphones on the night they were killed.Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were shot dead at the dog kennels on the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre estate in...
Nancy Grace fears Murdaugh jury is becoming 'captivated' by accused killer: 'I'm worried'
Fox Nation host worries the jury in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is becoming charmed by the defendant like O.J. Simpson jurors were in his 1995 acquittal.
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time
A responding officer testified about Alex Murdaugh's behavior at the crime scene Alex Murdaugh reportedly wiped away tears in a South Carolina courtroom yesterday when footage from a responding officer's body camera showing his slain wife and son was shown during his murder trial on Thursday. However, that responding officer testified that Murdaugh didn't cry at the crime scene at the time. The officer said Murdaugh didn't seem upset and there were no "visible tears," CNN reports. At the time of the 2021 murders, Murdaugh also claimed...
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Charlamagne tha God sparred with former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross over whether President Biden was suffering from "dementia" and should run again in 2024.
