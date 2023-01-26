ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Gordon skips training again in bid to force Everton transfer

By Carl Markham
Anthony Gordon ’s absence from Everton continued into a third day but his hopes of trying to manufacture a move away from the Premier League club are complicated with no manager still in place.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is understood to be owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option to replace Frank Lampard and the Argentinian flew into London on Thursday ahead of expected face-to-face talks.

There had been suggestions Moshiri had set a Friday deadline to appoint what would be the eighth permanent manager of his seven-year reign and Bielsa’s arrival in the country raised hopes a deal could still be done despite the 67-year-old’s apparent misgivings about the squad he would inherit.

The relegation-threatened club were also believed to be considering ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche, while Davide Ancelotti has reportedly also been mentioned as an alternative, having spent 18 months as assistant to his father Carlo when he was in charge at Goodison.

But while the top job continues to remain unfilled, the 21-year-old Gordon’s chances of securing a move away from his boyhood club – with Newcastle heavily linked – were complicated further.

Both Newcastle United and Chelsea made offers for Gordon in the summer but Everton were adamant the academy graduate was not for sale, although that resolve may now be weakening.

Only a month ago Gordon, whose current contract expires in 2025, was set to sign a new deal but things appearred to have soured since then with the player confronted by fans outside Goodison Park following the damaging loss to bottom side Southampton earlier this month.

The Independent

Chelsea break British transfer record with deal for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea and Manchester United beat the clock in the final minutes of the transfer window with the Blues breaking the British transfer record by signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a deal that will run until 2031, with Chelsea paying £106.8million (121m euros) for the Argentina World Cup winner.Announcing the deal, Benfica said: “In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) at 12:13am this Wednesday, February 1, Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed that it reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez,...
The Independent

Manchester United sign midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan for rest of season

Manchester United have signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan for the remainder of the season.The Old Trafford club announced on Tuesday lunchtime that key midfielder Christian Eriksen would be out for three months with an ankle injury.United have moved on deadline day to bolster Erik ten Hag’s options, with Austria international Sabitzer’s move confirmed over an hour after the 11pm deadline.Welcome to United, Marcel Sabitzer 👊#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023Sabitzer told the club’s official website: “Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew...
The Independent

Chelsea and Manchester United left sweating over Fernandez and Sabitzer deals

Chelsea and Manchester United were left sweating over whether respective deals for Enzo Fernandez and Marcel Sabitzer had been completed during the final minutes of the transfer window.Fernandez’s potential British transfer record move from Benfica had been in the offing all day on Tuesday, with Chelsea set to take their extraordinary spending since last summer past the £550million barrier.Chelsea were reportedly set to pay the 120 million euros (£105.6m) release clause to land the 22-year-old Benfica midfielder, making the Argentina World Cup winner the Premier League’s most expensive player.The previous British transfer record was set by Manchester City following the signing...
The Independent

Sean Longstaff double fires Newcastle to Wembley

Geordie Sean Longstaff’s priceless double fired Newcastle to a first League Cup final in 47 years as Bruno Guimaraes was sent off on a night of mixed emotions.With both Magpies and Hollywood royalty in attendance at St James’ Park in the shape of Idris Elba and Bob Moncur, the last man to lift a trophy in the famous black and white shirt in 1969, it was local hero Longstaff whose first-half double secured a 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final second leg victory over Southampton to book a long-awaited trip to Wembley.Holding a 1-0 lead from last week’s trip to the St...
The Independent

The Premier League’s biggest fees as Enzo Fernandez breaks Jack Grealish record

Chelsea have completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8million.The 22-year-old Argentina star has become the Premier League’s most expensive player after arriving at Stamford Bridge late on deadline day.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the big-money signings which have gone before.Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City, £100m, August 2021)The Premier League champions opted to strengthen their squad further with the acquisition of the Villa forward, who helped them retain their title but has so far not lived up to his price tag.Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea, £97.5m, August 2021)Just...
The Independent

‘We want to win it’: Newcastle desperate to end 54-year trophy drought

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told his players they cannot be satisfied with reaching the Carabao Cup final and challenged them to win it to end the club’s 54-year trophy drought.Tuesday night’s 2-1 semi-final second leg victory over Southampton at a packed St James’ Park secured a 3-1 aggregate success and kept alive the Magpies’ hopes of landing a first piece of major silverware since 1969 and a first domestic prize since the 1955 FA Cup.However, with either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest awaiting them at Wembley on February 26, head coach Howe insists they cannot be done yet.He said:...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag accuses Andy Carroll of dangerous play after Christian Eriksen injury

Erik ten Hag has accused Andy Carroll of making a dangerous challenge that had a high risk of injuring a fellow professional after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months because of the Reading striker’s scissor tackle at Old Trafford on Saturday.The Manchester United manager said the former England international made three challenges that did not belong on the pitch after he was sent off in Reading’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat.And Ten Hag said referees have a duty to protect players after Carroll was not even booked for his lunge at Eriksen, before collecting two yellow cards in...
The Independent

Newcastle trophy drought: A look back at the Magpies’ long wait for silverware

Newcastle’s hopes of ending their 54-year trophy drought remain on track after they beat Southampton to reach the Carabao Cup final.The Magpies, who completed a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Saints at St James’ Park on Tuesday, have not collected major silverware since their 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph, and last tasted domestic success in the 1955 FA Cup.Here, the PA news agency looks back at their long wait for glory.Treble troubleNewcastle have not reached the final of a major competition since the 1999 FA Cup, where their hopes of lifting the famous trophy for a seventh time were dashed...
