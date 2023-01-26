William and Kate help volunteers at local food bank

Prince William and Princess Kate paid a visit to Windsor Foodshare to help support the organisation and its work.

This footage shows the royals meeting with charity volunteers and representatives upon arrival at the facility in Berkshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales then listened to how the charity supports the local community.

They also helped sort food donations and prepare packages for the charity’s clients to collect later that day, Wednesday, 26 January.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.