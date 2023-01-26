Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 27 at Faith Community Church in Pipestone with Rev. Jennings Wallace officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Bernice Patricia Dykstra was born to John and Bernice (Parsons) Etherington on April 2, 1933 in Watertown, N.Y. She spent her childhood in Sackets Harbor and was baptized on March 23, 1940 in Watertown. All of her siblings have served in the military. After graduating high school in 1951, Bernice enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on July 24, 1952.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO