Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Raymond Edwin Larson
Raymond Edwin Larson, 82, of Garretson, S.D. passed away on January 24, 2023. Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson. Interment was at Norway Cemetery,...
pipestonestar.com
Barbara Kaye Anderson
Barbara Kaye Anderson, age 79, of Brandon, S.D. and formerly of Pipestone, Minnesota entered the Spirit World on January 24, 2023. Visitation was held on Monday, January 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone. Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 30 at 10:30...
pipestonestar.com
Bernice Dykstra
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 27 at Faith Community Church in Pipestone with Rev. Jennings Wallace officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Bernice Patricia Dykstra was born to John and Bernice (Parsons) Etherington on April 2, 1933 in Watertown, N.Y. She spent her childhood in Sackets Harbor and was baptized on March 23, 1940 in Watertown. All of her siblings have served in the military. After graduating high school in 1951, Bernice enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on July 24, 1952.
pipestonestar.com
Jasper City Council welcomes new members
Tim Houg and Deb Plahn took the oath of office Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, making them the newest members of the Jasper City Council. The two were elected in November and fill seats that were previously held by Dee Arp, who did not seek reelection, and Jeff Leslie, who was unsuccessful in his bid for reelection.
Comments / 0