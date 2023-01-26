Delivery delay: Food delivery forces college basketball game to stop

There is a time and a place for food delivery. The time may be during a basketball game but the place is definitely not on the court.

But that is exactly what happened at Wednesday’s game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Duquesne Dukes, ESPN reported.

A food delivery person, apparently connected to Uber Eats, walked directly onto the court holding a bag of McDonald’s.

A person in a yellow jacket came onto the floor only a few feet from Loyola Chicago’s Philip Alston who was in control of the ball at 16:30, ESPN reported.

The delivery even caught the announcers by surprise. They asked, “Was he going to deliver the McDonald’s to somebody on the court? Can we rule that out?”

The delivery guy was shown walking around the concourse, apparently looking for the person who placed the order.

But in the end, the delivery wasn’t what it appeared to be.

Austin Hansen, the assistant athletics director for content development and broadcast operations at Loyola Chicago, said that the “delivery attempt” was likely staged and that the “delivery person” was wearing a microphone and several people were filming him before he went on the court, CBS Sports reported.

A Duquesne official also believes it was a prank, WPXI reported.

Uber Eats posted on Twitter, “the absolute most” when responding to a post from Barstool Sports.

Hansen warned he would be watching for copycats, SportingNews reported.

Duquesne ended up winning the game 72-58, according to WPXI.

