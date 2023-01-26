ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Public Radio

Options for sober and sober-curious Chicagoans beyond Dry January

Dry January is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop living a sober lifestyle if you don’t want to!. Reset discusses the growing community of sober people in the Chicago area and learns about efforts to bring more events and spaces for people who don’t drink.
Chicago migrants faces challenges accessing mental health care

Many migrants arrive in Chicago with little knowledge of where they’ll sleep or how they’ll access food and care, especially mental health care. Reset hears about one migrant’s experience and what support that community needs most. GUESTS: Elvia Malagón, reports on social justice, immigration and income inequality...
Chicago’s new police oversight board, explained

In July 2021, City Council passed an ordinance to create a new police oversight board called the Community Council for Public Safety and Accountability, or CCPSA. The council has operated with interim members for the last year but will turn over to elected officials after the February 28 election. Reset...
