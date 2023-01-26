Obituary: Lawrence B. Tingler, Jr. “Larry”, 82

TINGLER

Lawrence B. Tingler, Jr. “Larry”, 82, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

He was born April 26, 1940, in Alleghany County, VA, and was the son of the late Lawrence B. and Frances Craft Tingler Sr.

Larry was of the Methodist Faith, a veteran of the U. S. Army, former member of the VFW in Covington, member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, and a former member of the Fire Brigade at Westvaco. He was a retired oiler for Westvaco.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Frances Tingler, Treva Weikel; and brother-in-law, Harold Weikel.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Patricia Coleman Tingler; daughter, Marisa Hylton and her husband, Wes, of Lewisburg; son, Larry Tingler and his wife, Lisa, of White Sulphur Springs; unofficial adopted son, George Clark of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Logan Hylton and Clayton Tingler; his furry companion, Peaches; sister, Mona G. Workman and her husband, Charlie, of Clintonville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Larry will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the James Chapel United Methodist Church in Clintonville with Pastors Jesse Pope and Buck Caldwell officiating. Entombment will follow at the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.

The family will visit with family and friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

