Obituary: Virginia Madge Hedrick, 90

 5 days ago

HEDRICK

Virginia Madge Hedrick, 90, of Alderson, passed away at her residence.

She was born June 11, 1932, in Alderson and was the daughter of the late Elbey Edward and Ina Mae Still Hedrick.

Other than her parents, Madge was preceded in death by her husband, John Lewis Hedrick; infant children, Judith Ellen Hedrick and Daniel Lewis Hedrick; and her brother, Billy Guy Hedrick.

Surviving are her brother, Oscar Lee Hedrick and his wife, Nancy; daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

The family will be forever and truly grateful for the love and care provided by Jeannie and Tim Luce, which allowed Madge the blessing of staying in her home, which were her wishes, thanks .

Madge’s wishes were to be cremated, and her cremains be with her late husband, John.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

