Bladen Early College High School has announced the following academic honors for the 2022-2023 school year:

Valedictorian – Daniel Arellano

Salutatorian – Jessica Garcia-Bastida

Marshalls:

Riley McIntyre (chief), Josiah Lucero, Angel Ramon-Reyes, Isaiah Loftis, Joshua Knuth, Franklin Pait

Bladen Early College High School has expressed how proud they are of these students and their dedication to their academic pursuits.