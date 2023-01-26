‘Detective Comics’ #1068 continues its stellar new creative direction that has broken the character and his world down to their basest levels in order to truly explore them, taking us on a beautiful haunting ride in the process. There isn’t one bit of this run that has missed so far, with everyone involved hitting home runs out of the park in order to bring us something that is destined to be one of the all-time great series runs.

