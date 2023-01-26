Read full article on original website
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Preview: Betrayal And A Promise Of Vengeance Of ‘Briar’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Briar #3, dropping Wednesday from writer Christopher Cantwell, artist German Garcia, colorist Matheus Lopes, and letterer AndWorld Design. What if the one meant to protect you–more than anyone else–became the one that betrayed you? Briar unfortunately learns the answer, burdened beyond belief with...
Advance Review: Exploring The Backstory In `Rogue Sun’ #10
A backstory dominates this issue – both in terms of action and artwork. Most of the book focuses on exposition and character development, but at the expense of some good old-fashioned fighting. Overall. 7.5/10. Exploring characters’ backstories is an essential part of any ongoing series. Understanding where he or...
One Final Wish In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #4, the final issue in their series from writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. In the midst of Ted still being a suspect for murder with the town against him, a sequence of...
Preview – The Final Showdown In New York City Awaits In ‘Dark Web: Finale’ #1
“The dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City, but what will that light reveal? It will reveal Chasm’s final gambit and the new denizens of Hell he helped create and unleash on Spider-Man and the X-Men! See how Dark Web changed this city’s landscape forever!”
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #9
“Captain America and his allies put their best infiltration tactics to the test to free lower Manhattan from A.I.M.’s grasp. But the battleground is not what it seems and the Outer Circle not so easily surprised. Can Steve Rogers uncover a lurking enemy—or will his friends face doom at the hands of the Outer Circle’s most deadly soldier?”
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On February 1, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
‘Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless’ Arrives This Fall
Recently, NIS America celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special livestream packed with tons of exciting news, new merch and more. One of the bigger reveals was the announcement of a new Disgaea game, Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless. Return to the Netherworld and the historical Japanese inspired land...
The Shadow Cabinet Targeted In ‘Moon Knight’ #20 Preview
Art by: Ray-Anthony Height, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg. “There’s blood on the streets as assassins work their way through a list of names containing those who once formed Moon Knight’s Shadow Cabinet. But with a number of potential targets and no idea who’s next, how can Moon Knight save his former associates? PLUS: Just in time for Black History Month, a second story in which the crescent crusader crosses paths with the Sheriff of the Vampire Nation, Blade!”
Stepping Into The Light – Previewing ‘Silver Surfer: Ghost Light’ #1
“Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT? Eisner award winner John Jennings and artist, Valentine De Landro (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making!”
Advance Review: It’s Raining Angels In `Blood Tree’ #1
Comics veteran Peter J. Tomasi knows how to grab an audience. Just a few pages into his newest series, Blood Tree, a New York City detective finds himself saving several local politicians from a fallen angel. Literally. Close enough, anyway. This “angel” – actually a man with wings sewn onto...
Ms Marvel Steps Up In ‘Venom’ #16 Preview
“With the truth about Eddie Brock, Bedlam and the Garden of Time revealed at last, Eddie has no choice but to move heaven, earth, space and time to get back to his son. But it may all be for naught—Eddie’s greatest fears are at the precipice of being realized, as Dylan may still succumb to the darkness within him!”
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Star Wars: Sana Starros’ #1
A quiet week for the heroes, scum and villainy of the Star Wars universe with just Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 to share with you. “STARRING IN HER FIRST EVER SOLO SERIES! Fresh off of a string of disappointments, Sana Starros returns to her family’s ancestral home for some downtime. But family time is far from relaxing for a scoundrel and her family of ne’er do wells, especially when Stormtroopers crash dinner… Watch as Justina Ireland and Pere Pérez bring Sana Starros to new heights!”
Take A Trip To The Mind Palace: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #3
‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ loses none of its bite with a very trippy visual style of story that moves the characters and the storyline forward in a massive way, ramping things up towards the second act endgame. Spot-on and powerful visuals complement the grand ideas that this string of miniseries is trying to broach.
Previewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #3
SHE’S A REAL RABBLE ROUSER! For years, she’s schemed in the shadows…now RABBLE is finally ready to unleash an assault on everything and everyone MILES MORALES loves—but why does she hate SPIDER-MAN so dang much?! What secrets from Spidey’s past still stand to be revealed? To survive her, first Spidey’ll need to survive the SCORPION. Miles. Can’t. Save. Everyone”.
Sugar Isn’t A Health Food Anymore: Interviewing `Cereal’ Writer Don Steinberg
The breakfast cereal industry is not a topic typically addressed by many comic books. But that doesn’t deter Don Steinberg, a professional journalist who co-founded Boink Comix, from publishing a comic called Cereal. In this exclusive interview with Comicon.com, Steinberg discusses his early attempts at writing humor, his favorite sugary breakfast treat and how cereals are a form of entertainment.
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1068
‘Detective Comics’ #1068 continues its stellar new creative direction that has broken the character and his world down to their basest levels in order to truly explore them, taking us on a beautiful haunting ride in the process. There isn’t one bit of this run that has missed so far, with everyone involved hitting home runs out of the park in order to bring us something that is destined to be one of the all-time great series runs.
Gundam, Promare, And The Need For Yaoi/Yuri Escapist Fantasy
After revisiting Promare and discovering Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, I noticed that they have several aspects in common. Both anime focus on giant robots and have a suggested Yaoi/Yuri relationship between the main characters. Anime exploring same-sex relationships or the mecha genre isn’t exactly new territory. However, since there’s been a lot of friction online when discussing “queer themes” in genre fiction and geek culture I decided to highlight these anime.
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 59: “The Immoral Alchemist”
The flashback to the Ishbalan war gets darker in Fullmetal Alchemist chapter 59, as we see what Ed and Al’s military comrades were obliged to do in it, even as they wondered “What is our goal here? Why are we destroying Ishbal?”. Comicon thanks The Law of Equivalent...
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Wakanda’ #5 Final Issue
Art by: Natacha Bustos, Keith Champagne, Jordie Bellaire, Andrew Dalhouse. “The dramatic conclusion of the Wakanda anthology! After the events of WAKANDA #1, Okoye has a message for the rest of the world: Wakanda is NOT without protectors. And in this daring story by Brandon Thomas and José Luís, Okoye will teach anyone who questions that just how painfully mistaken they are—and just how unrivaled her dedication to Wakanda really is. How far will she go to protect her country? And don’t miss the conclusion of HISTORY OF THE BLACK PANTHERS, bringing an end to the comprehensive look at Panthers past, present and future!”
