ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Players Take Shot at Chiefs With Arrowhead Nickname

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGI2x_0kSONdTB00

Two Cincinnati cornerbacks began taking shots at Kansas City before their own game was even done.

During their divisional playoff win against the Bills, several Bengals players took a shot at their upcoming AFC conference championship opponents, the Chiefs —though it’s not like Kansas City needed more motivation.

Cincinnati cornerback Mike Hilton can be seen saying, “We’ll see y’all at Burrowhead,” before their win over Buffalo went final, while cornerback Eli Apple was dancing for the camera. The name is a shot at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium and a reference to how Joe Burrow has had success there.

Since Burrow was drafted in 2020, Kansas City has yet to beat the Bengals. Last year, Cincinnati punched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a win at Arrowhead.

While on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed the early trash talk from both the players and Bengals fans calling it Burrowhead. “They’re throwing a lot of bullets at board material,” Kelce said.

Even Burrow was asked about the nickname given to Kansas City’s home but he played it down.

“We’ve been in these spots. We have the experience. We know what team we’re playing,” he said Wednesday. “A team that’s been to this game the last five seasons and they’ve all been in that stadium. So, to me, they’re still the team to beat.”

The Chiefs have made the AFC championship five years in a row now, having played in the Super Bowl twice and with one win during that span. Although Burrow and the Bengals have had success over this team in recent years, the last thing they want to do is give Patrick Mahomes and company any more motivation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy