West Hartford, CT

Police: Armed man robs package store in West Hartford

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
West Hartford police

An armed robber targeted a package store in West Hartford on Wednesday night, police said.

About 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, an employee at the Fairlawn Package Store at 101 Park Rd. called police to report an armed robbery of the store, according to the West Hartford Police Department.

The employee told police that the robber showed a black handgun, threatened them and ran off with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery, which police are still investigating.

The robbery suspect was described as a man in his 30s, “of average height and average build,” police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black ski mask, and was believed to have driven off in a gold sedan that may have had damage to the rear passenger side window, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact West Hartford police through the WHPD Tip Line at 860-570-8969 or at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov .

Hartford, CT
