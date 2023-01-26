Old Charleston, West Virginia Sears building finally being demolished

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center Mall is finally coming down.

Equipment has been parked right outside the building for several days.

Demolition started on the building’s interior in August of 2022 and was completely gutted.

The Sears location has been closed since 2017, and the owner is said to have plans to replace it with a hotel after it is demolished.

In October of 2022 , Rodney Loftis, the owner of the company tearing down the building, said the building was expected to be demolished “sometime after the first of the year.”

