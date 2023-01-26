ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany over Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap

Matthew Niedermaier scored a game-high 21 points to lead Parsippany to a victory on the road over Sussex Tech, 60-44. Anthony Pico tallied 16 points while Thomas Niedermaier added 12 points for Parsippany (5-9), which trailed by five after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-10 second quarter. Justyn...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
2023 NJSIAA Team Wrestling Tournament Brackets

The wrestling postseason has arrived. Below are the brackets for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team tournament, which features close to 200 teams competing for sectional and, ultimately, group titles. The public sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Monday, Feb. 6. The No. 1 or No. 2 seed will host...
Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls basketball recap

Jessica Lee posted 16 points to lead Wayne Valley as it defeated Lakeland 42-24 in Wayne. Wayne Valley (7-10) held a 21-14 lead at the half and outscored Lakeland 22-10 in the second half. Olivia Isaacson also had 13 points. Jasmine Star led Lakeland (7-7) with 10 points. Thank you...
WAYNE, NJ
Montville tops Immaculata - Girls basketball recap

Katie Gorski posted 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead Montville as it defeated Immaculata 63-49 in Montville. Montville (15-3) held a 33-17 lead at the half after a 14-4 run in the second quarter. Grace Kowalski also had 15 points, three rebounds, three steals and...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Cicerone leads Hanover Park past Mount St. Dominic- Girls basketball recap

Samantha Cicerone scored 19 points with 10 rebounds to lead Hanover Park to a 49-34 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Sadie O’Donnell had eight points for Hanover Park (12-5), which outscored Mount St. Dominic 11-0 in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead into halftime. Alyssa Alfano tallied seven points and seven assists in the win.
CALDWELL, NJ
Millburn moves past Montclair Kimberley- Girls Basketball recap

Damiya Graham scored 14 points to lead Millburn to a 51-27 win over Montclair Kimberley in Montclair. Katie Grapkowski tallied nine points and 12 rebounds for Millburn (14-5). Emma Woros added nine points in the win. Montclair Kimberley fell to 4-12 with the loss. The NJ High School Sports newsletter...
MILLBURN, NJ
Newark Central defeats Newark Academy - Girls basketball recap

Newark Central had three players record double-doubles as it defeated Newark Academy 60-54 in Newark. Faith Fedd-Robinson led the way with 23 points and 20 rebounds. Newark Central (13-7) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before Newark Academy (15-3) took a one-point lead into the break. However, Newark Central took back control in the second half outscoring Newark Academy 38-31.
NEWARK, NJ
Morristown over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap

Maya Summerville recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and three steals to lead Morristown to a victory at home over Mount St. Mary, 47-31. Anna Rivetti tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals while Cameron McGinley added 11 points for Morristown (10-6), which held a 28-9 lead at halftime.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Girls Basketball: West Essex cruises past Livingston

West Essex rode the performances of Olivia Weiss, Sasha Resnick, and Jordan Cohen to a 41-21 defeat of Livingston, in Livingston. Weiss (13 points), Resnick (12 points), and Cohen (11 points) combined for 36 points as West Essex (12-5) won its third straight game. Resnick also pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Rosen leads Ramsey past Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap

Amanda Rosen posted 21 points to carry Ramsey to a 56-27 victory over Pascack Hills in Ramsey. Hannah McGurr posted 14 points for Ramsey (11-8), who went on a 14-3 run in the second quarter en route to an 11-point halftime lead. The second half was all Ramsey, outscoring Pascack Hills 31-13.
RAMSEY, NJ
