Ice Hockey: Results, featured coverage, and links for Tues., Jan. 31
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Red Bank Regional 4, Toms River North 2 - Box Score. Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Middletown South 2 - Box Score. Howell 6, South Brunswick 2 - Box Score. St. John Vianney 10, St. Rose 0 - Box...
South Jersey Times wrestling notebook: Datz savors 100-win milestone, eyes other goals
Nobody would blame Ryan Datz for being somewhat of a pessimist after all the bad luck he’s had to endure during his wrestling career at Pitman High School. But instead of harping on the negative aspects, he’s managed to stay incredibly upbeat. And now he’s ready to use...
Heavyweights put Cresskill over Tenafly - Wrestling recap
Stephen Abreu at 215 won by pin and assured the home victory for Cresskill in a 54-30 match with Tenafly. It was the 13th bout of the match with the score, 42-30, going in, but Abreu sealed the win for Cresskill (11-8). David Costa-Pollando at 285 won by pin to...
Meet NJ’s new and remaining undefeated wrestlers heading into the team tournament
The 2022-2023 wrestling season is now reaching its apex with the team state tournament slated to begin next week and several of the state’s biggest county and conference tournaments behind us. Several dozen wrestlers throughout New Jersey have seen their hand raised every time they take the mat, including...
Parsippany over Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Niedermaier scored a game-high 21 points to lead Parsippany to a victory on the road over Sussex Tech, 60-44. Anthony Pico tallied 16 points while Thomas Niedermaier added 12 points for Parsippany (5-9), which trailed by five after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-10 second quarter. Justyn...
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
2023 NJSIAA Team Wrestling Tournament Brackets
The wrestling postseason has arrived. Below are the brackets for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team tournament, which features close to 200 teams competing for sectional and, ultimately, group titles. The public sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Monday, Feb. 6. The No. 1 or No. 2 seed will host...
Red Bank Regional beats TR North, snaps 11-game losing skid - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Pinto scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Red Bank Regional to a 4-2 victory over Toms River North at Winding River Park in Toms River. The victory snaps an 11-game losing streak for Red Bank Regional (2-16), with its prior victory being a 9-2 victory over J.P. Stevens.
Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls basketball recap
Jessica Lee posted 16 points to lead Wayne Valley as it defeated Lakeland 42-24 in Wayne. Wayne Valley (7-10) held a 21-14 lead at the half and outscored Lakeland 22-10 in the second half. Olivia Isaacson also had 13 points. Jasmine Star led Lakeland (7-7) with 10 points. Thank you...
Montville tops Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski posted 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead Montville as it defeated Immaculata 63-49 in Montville. Montville (15-3) held a 33-17 lead at the half after a 14-4 run in the second quarter. Grace Kowalski also had 15 points, three rebounds, three steals and...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Girls Fencing District 1 & 2 tournament: Holy Angels, Morris Hills earn multiple victories
Holy Angels won two weapons titles at the NJSIAA District 1 tournament at Passaic Tech in Wayne. Lauren Tong, Elyse Sato and Sirahn Toufayan teamed to win the epee for Holy Angels, while Sophia Lee, Audrey Colins and June Kim claimed the sabre title.
Girls basketball: Incarnato powers Bernards past Parsippany Hills
Sydney Incarnato tallied 15 points as Bernards pulled away for a 50-39 win over Parsippany Hills in Bernardsville. Aletha Reynolds tallied nine points while Maggie Dolan chipped in with six points for Bernards (14-5). Alex Jurow led Parsippany Hills (6-12) with 16 points and Maddie Harmon had 11 points and...
Cicerone leads Hanover Park past Mount St. Dominic- Girls basketball recap
Samantha Cicerone scored 19 points with 10 rebounds to lead Hanover Park to a 49-34 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Sadie O’Donnell had eight points for Hanover Park (12-5), which outscored Mount St. Dominic 11-0 in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead into halftime. Alyssa Alfano tallied seven points and seven assists in the win.
Millburn moves past Montclair Kimberley- Girls Basketball recap
Damiya Graham scored 14 points to lead Millburn to a 51-27 win over Montclair Kimberley in Montclair. Katie Grapkowski tallied nine points and 12 rebounds for Millburn (14-5). Emma Woros added nine points in the win. Montclair Kimberley fell to 4-12 with the loss. The NJ High School Sports newsletter...
Newark Central defeats Newark Academy - Girls basketball recap
Newark Central had three players record double-doubles as it defeated Newark Academy 60-54 in Newark. Faith Fedd-Robinson led the way with 23 points and 20 rebounds. Newark Central (13-7) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before Newark Academy (15-3) took a one-point lead into the break. However, Newark Central took back control in the second half outscoring Newark Academy 38-31.
Morristown over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap
Maya Summerville recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and three steals to lead Morristown to a victory at home over Mount St. Mary, 47-31. Anna Rivetti tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals while Cameron McGinley added 11 points for Morristown (10-6), which held a 28-9 lead at halftime.
Girls Basketball: West Essex cruises past Livingston
West Essex rode the performances of Olivia Weiss, Sasha Resnick, and Jordan Cohen to a 41-21 defeat of Livingston, in Livingston. Weiss (13 points), Resnick (12 points), and Cohen (11 points) combined for 36 points as West Essex (12-5) won its third straight game. Resnick also pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Rosen leads Ramsey past Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Rosen posted 21 points to carry Ramsey to a 56-27 victory over Pascack Hills in Ramsey. Hannah McGurr posted 14 points for Ramsey (11-8), who went on a 14-3 run in the second quarter en route to an 11-point halftime lead. The second half was all Ramsey, outscoring Pascack Hills 31-13.
