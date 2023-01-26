Ever since the launch of AI chatbots like ChatGPT, there’s been a debate over whether they can be credited as authors. Many argue that the chatbot’s ability to respond to prompts constitutes a form of creativity, but academic publisher Springer Nature recently announced that they won’t credit ChatGPT as an author in their papers. However, the publisher emphasised they have no issue with scientists using AI to help write or generate ideas for research as long as the authors fully disclose the AI’s contribution.

1 DAY AGO