Android Headlines
Google aligns with EU regulations to provide clear information on its services
The EU’s Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPCN) has been in conversation with Google since 2021 to make online its services more transparent and better aligned with the European Union’s (EU) geo-blocking regulations. Now, Google has finally agreed to provide clear information to users browsing Google Store, Google Play Store, Google Hotels, and Google Flights in Europe.
Android Headlines
These 3 Android apps with over 20 million downloads will try to scam you
A software firm, Dr.Web, has spotted 3 Android apps that have over 20 million downloads in total, and their goal is to scam you, basically. These apps were still available via the Play Store at the time of writing this article. These three shady Android apps with over 20 million...
Android Headlines
Google Chrome for desktop is getting a refresh look for 2023
Google Chrome will continue to get better in 2023. According to a report by 9to5google, the popular browser app will get a refreshed look this year, making its design more user-friendly. The update is still in the works, but we can quickly look. at what Google wants to roll out...
Android Headlines
Google layoffs kill all but three Area 120 projects
Google‘s parent company Alphabet recently announced a massive job cut impacting 12,000 employees. The tech behemoth laid off about six percent of its global workforce. The layoff saw it reduce personnel in most of its internal teams, including the Fuchsia operating system and Area 120 incubator. Google reportedly shelved all but three Area 120 projects. According to TechCrunch, one of those is a social bookmarking tool for saving places called Liist.
Android Headlines
Google has repair guides for the Pixel phones, but they're not in English
After much fighting on the legal front, companies like Google, Apple, and Samsung are compelled to let people repair their phones. Google has a great self-repair program that grants users official Pixel parts to repair their devices. As an added perk, the company offers repair guides for Pixel devices, but they’re in french.
Android Headlines
Razer launches its Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar today
The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar is finally available to buy if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on it. Earlier this year Razer officially announced the Leviathan V2 Pro. The evolution of its soundbar audio system, featuring AI-powered head-tracking and a compact design made to fit more easily on desks. Razer says it can deliver a surround sound experience, but without needing an actual surround sound system.
Android Headlines
Home automation: benefits & latest trends
Home automation which controls the household features, appliances and activities automatically and electronically. In simple words, it refers to the easy control of the features and utilities of your home via the Internet which make life more secure and convenient, and even lessen the household bills. Home automation is a...
Android Headlines
Leaked Galaxy S23 cases offer an accessory attachment system
A new set of Galaxy S23 case images has leaked showing off what appears to be an accessory attachment system. Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event on February 1 based on numerous teasers from the company. And with the new phone, there are bound to be some official accessories getting some time in the spotlight.
Android Headlines
The US variant of OnePlus 11 seemingly appears on FCC
The US variant of the OnePlus 11 has seemingly surfaced on FCC. A phone with the model number ‘CPH2451’ has appeared, and even though we cannot guarantee that this is the OnePlus 11, it almost certainly is. The US variant of the OnePlus 11 apparently surfaced on the...
Android Headlines
Could this be the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3?
The OnePlus Nord 2 launched back in July 2021. OnePlus opted not to announce its successor last year, for whatever reason. Many people are expecting it to launch this year, however, and a mysterious sketch (provided below the article) could indicate its design. Is this the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3?
Android Headlines
One UI 5.1 features leak in full ahead of Galaxy S23 launch
Samsung will introduce a new version of its One UI software with the Galaxy S23 series in a couple of days. One UI 5.1 is a relatively minor update from One UI 5.0 that most Galaxy devices are currently running. But the update will still bring a handful of new features and changes. A major leak has now revealed all of those upcoming features ahead of the official announcement.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R design & SoC officially confirmed ahead of launch
The OnePlus 11R design has been officially confirmed, and the same goes for the phone’s SoC. Before we get into it, do note that this phone will also be known as the OnePlus Ace 2, depending on the market. The OnePlus 11R design gets revealed both officially and unofficially.
Android Headlines
The PS5 is getting a supply increase this year
The PS5 console is getting an increase in supply this year, Sony says. Those are words that any prospective consumer interested in buying one should be happy to read. After more than 24 months of it being quite challenging to purchase one, that should be changing. In an official PlayStation Blog post, Sony says that it should now be a whole lot easier finding a PS5 at local retailers.
Android Headlines
Publisher says ChatGPT cannot be credited as an author
Ever since the launch of AI chatbots like ChatGPT, there’s been a debate over whether they can be credited as authors. Many argue that the chatbot’s ability to respond to prompts constitutes a form of creativity, but academic publisher Springer Nature recently announced that they won’t credit ChatGPT as an author in their papers. However, the publisher emphasised they have no issue with scientists using AI to help write or generate ideas for research as long as the authors fully disclose the AI’s contribution.
Android Headlines
Samsung adds Smart Switch support to Good Lock modules
Samsung is making it easier to transfer your Good Lock settings to a new Galaxy device. The company is adding Smart Switch support to a couple of Good Lock modules: MultiStar and QuickStar. This integration allows you to carry over your custom settings for these modules when switching devices. The feature serves as the stopgap solution until the brand-new “Galaxy to Share” module is available widely.
Android Headlines
Facebook intentionally drains users' phone batteries claims ex employee
Facebook as a company has a troubled reputation, thanks in part due to its unethical practices. Now, a former Facebook data scientist, George Hayward, who worked on Facebook Messenger, has accused the company of “negative testing,” a technique which allows companies like Facebook to run down the battery life of users’ phones without their knowledge to test features, images, and app performance.
Android Headlines
AT&T accidentally reveals Galaxy S23 pricing, key specs & more
AT&T has just spilled the beans on Galaxy S23 pricing in the US. The wireless giant prematurely published a promo page for the new Samsung flagships on its website a couple of days before the phones go official. The page has since been taken down, but not before the world could see the pricing and availability details of the devices, as well as their color options, key specs, and features.
Android Headlines
T-Mobile Home Internet's Price Lock is giving you another reason to switch
Ever wanted a monthly Internet bill where the price for service stayed the same over the years? That’s exactly what T-Mobile is doing, right now with T-Mobile Home Internet service. They introduced “Price Lock Guarantee” which will ensure that your monthly bill for Home Internet stays the same, for as long as you keep your plan.
Android Headlines
IBM joins the wave of mass layoffs, cuts 3,900 jobs
Mass layoffs in the tech sector continue with International Business Machines Corporation, popularly known as IBM, being the latest to join the wave. The New York-based computing giant is laying off 3,900 employees, which is about 1.5 percent of its global workforce. Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, and many other tech companies have previously announced massive job cuts.
Android Headlines
Twitter font change is set to fight account impersonation
Recently, Twitter introduced its new font change that serves an important purpose. Unlike a few other updates to the social media app interface, this one helps weed out impersonations. At least that is Twitter’s intention for this new feature rolling out to some users. Only users of the Twitter...
