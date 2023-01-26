ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Super Bowl LVII ticket prices among highest in NFL history | Ticket prices, best deals for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can purchase tickets to the Super Bowl via VividSeats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster....
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

January 31 FanDuel promo code: Get $3,000 first-bet offer for NBA on Tuesday

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You’ll earn up to $3,000 in bonus bets if you use our FanDuel promo code and your opening NBA wager on Tuesday night...
NJ.com

N.J. native who grew up an Eagles fan is set to call Super Bowl

When the Eagles take the field in Super Bowl LVII, a Philadelphia fan will be behind the mic. FOX Sports is set to broadcast the big game and will have its No. 1 announcers in the booth: N.J. natives Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. As the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand noted, “Burkhardt grew up an Eagles’ fan in Bloomfield, NJ. In two weeks, he’ll call the Eagles in his first Super Bowl.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy