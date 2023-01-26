Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
Super Bowl tickets: Look how expensive Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can purchase tickets to the Super Bowl via VividSeats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster....
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
A sports economist explains why ticket prices will remain Super high | Mulshine
On Sunday, I interviewed a guy who should have been called as a witness in the recent U.S. Senate hearings on ticket prices. He was a ticket scalper and he was standing outside the stadium where the Philadelphia Eagles were about to play the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship and the right to go to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl 2023: Empire State Building trashed after bowing to Chiefs, Eagles (UPDATE)
“I saw the Empire State laid low ... I’ve watched the mighty skyline fall” - Billy Joel in “Miami 2017″. The official Twitter account for the Empire State Building posted a photo on Sunday following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterwards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a transcription of...
Super Bowl LVII ticket prices among highest in NFL history | Ticket prices, best deals for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can purchase tickets to the Super Bowl via VividSeats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster....
Yankees’ opening day tickets are still dirt cheap: Cheapest seats available for Yankees, Aaron Judge on Opening Day vs. Giants | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Yankees, led by Aaron Judge, face the San Francisco Giants in an Opening Day MLB game on Thursday, March 30, 2023 (3/30/23) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Fans who want to purchase tickets to the game can do so in person via secondary ticket...
January 31 FanDuel promo code: Get $3,000 first-bet offer for NBA on Tuesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You’ll earn up to $3,000 in bonus bets if you use our FanDuel promo code and your opening NBA wager on Tuesday night...
NBA New York DraftKings promo code: Get $200 win or lose, plus $1,050 on NBA TNT Tuesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings is offering new customers in New York the chance to win $1,250 in bonus bets for Tuesday’s NBA games on TNT –...
N.J. native who grew up an Eagles fan is set to call Super Bowl
When the Eagles take the field in Super Bowl LVII, a Philadelphia fan will be behind the mic. FOX Sports is set to broadcast the big game and will have its No. 1 announcers in the booth: N.J. natives Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. As the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand noted, “Burkhardt grew up an Eagles’ fan in Bloomfield, NJ. In two weeks, he’ll call the Eagles in his first Super Bowl.”
Ex-Giants star Eli Manning hypes Pro Bowl by trashing Peyton Manning
The Pro Bowl Games are coming up, and Eli Manning is ready to go. Manning will be coaching the NFC against his brother Peyton’s AFC. To get ready for the upcoming games, Eli participated in some trash talking. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said on...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0