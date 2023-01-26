Read full article on original website
Catalytic converters stolen from vans in Jersey City Medical Center lot
Catalytic converters were stolen from two transport vans in a Jersey City Medical Center lot Downtown, the second time the hospital has been victimized by precious metal thieves. Jersey City police responded to the hospital at 355 Grand St. just after 11 a.m. Monday and were told that the catalytic...
Police searching for SUV that fatally struck 83-year-old woman, left scene
A search is underway for a car that struck and killed a woman Monday morning in Glen Rock and then left the scene, authorities said. Officers were called to Lincoln Avenue at 6:38 a.m. and found 83-year-old Angela Sanzari, of Hawthorne, lying in the road between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Sanzari was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash
LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
2 teens charged with Jersey City armed robbery and had victim’s ID from earlier incident: police
Two teens were charged in an armed robbery and were linked to another one in Downtown Jersey City late Saturday and early Sunday morning, authorities said. There was also an armed robbery late Friday, on the West Side, in the which the victim was stabbed while trying to fight off his assailants, a city spokeswoman said.
And then there were none. Lack of parking closes 2nd P’burg ice cream shop
Lack of parking and sales is to blame for the closure of downtown Phillipsburg’s second ice cream shop. Owners of Ice Cream Junction, 39 S. Main St., took to the business’ Facebook page Monday to break the news to loyal patrons.
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Man charged with several crimes after overnight standoff in Monmouth County, police say
A Holmdel man kept police at bay overnight Saturday into Sunday following a domestic dispute, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said late Sunday. After the incident ended at 3 a.m., Brian Piscopo, 46, was charged with a number of crimes, including aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, criminal restraint, weapons charges and endangering the welfare of a child.
Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident
TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
Hudson prosecutor’s office investigating death of man found on Bayonne shoreline
A man was found dead on the Bayonne shoreline Friday afternoon, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. Bayonne police responded to a report of a possible body near the Newark Bay at West 23rd Street, in the area of the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, the prosecutor’s office said.
Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed
A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing
NEW YORK – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx mother and her two infant twin children. Rihanna Joyner, 17, was last seen on Thursday after leaving her Howe Avenue residence in the Bronx at around 11:45 pm. She left with her twins, Anais and Versaille Swinson, both two-months old. Joyner is described as a female Black that is approximately 5’6″ in height and approximately 120 lbs in weight. At this time, police are asking the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) if anyone has any information regarding The post 17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman, 23, killed in Staten Island crash that tore car in 2, driver arrested
A 23-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on Staten Island that rent the car she was in in half early Saturday morning, according to police.
Family of unarmed man fatally shot by Newark police ‘demand’ federal investigation
Racial justice advocates and the family of an unarmed man fatally shot by a Newark police officer two years ago called on New Jersey’s top-ranking federal law enforcement official Monday to investigate the case after a state grand jury declined to indict the officer last week. Carl Dorsey, 39,...
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
NBC New York
School Bus Slams Into NJ House, Shifting Entire Foundation; Driver Charged With DWI
A full-size school bus somehow crashed into a house in New Jersey early Friday, slamming into it so hard that it shifted the foundation and compromised the entire structure, authorities say. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. in West Caldwell, near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue. No kids were aboard...
Woman Severely Injured During 'Senseless' Robbery By Stamford Teen, Police Say
A Stamford teen has been charged with allegedly severely injuring a woman during a robbery as she was leaving work. Roberto Carlos Herrera-Aleman, age 18, was charged on Thursday, Jan. 26, with robbery in connection with the Wednesday, Jan. 11 incident in the area of 201 Broad St., near Ferguson Library, said Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin.
