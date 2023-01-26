ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

3 suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks’ rape investigation bond out of jail

By Allison Bruhl
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks’ rape case who were issued bonds Tuesday have bonded out.

Jail records show Everett Lee, 27, and Casen Carver, 18, bonded out and were released Tuesday. Kaivon Washington, 18, bonded out Thursday, jail records say.

The bond for Carver was set at $50,000.

The bond for Lee was set at $75,000.

The bond for Washington was set at $150,000.

According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit and killed by a vehicle on Jan. 15 .

Washington was charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape. An unnamed 17-year-old was also arrested in the case on a charge of third-degree rape.

