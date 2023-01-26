ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘A Little Prayer’ Review: ‘Junebug’ Writer Angus MacLachlan Gives Us Another Unforgettable Southern Family

By Peter Debruge
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGQqx_0kSOJdKL00

If you love “Junebug,” the 2005 indie that launched Amy Adams’ career, then you probably felt at the time as film critic Jan Stuart did. He’s quoted on the poster as saying, “It is only a matter of time before [director] Phil Morrison achieves the status of Jim Jarmusch, Gus Van Sant, and Woody Allen.” Well, that prediction never really came to pass. Morrison made one more feature (forgettable), then turned his attention to commercials. Meanwhile, the film’s screenwriter, Angus MacLachlan , has slowly but surely emerged as an auteur of authentic stories representing the American South.

MacLachlan’s third film as director (and the first to be selected for Sundance featuring him in that role), “ A Little Prayer ” shares much of the sensibility — and sensitivity — that made “Junebug” so special. Once again, he’s written a modestly scaled but deep-reaching relationship drama about a white middle-class North Carolina family that believes in God, grace and good manners. The Winston-Salem-set movie even shares a matriarch in Celia Weston’s Venida, though the main character here is her on-screen husband. That would be David Strathairn, who embodies Bill, an upstanding Army veteran with clear-cut ideas of right and wrong.

On the day MacLachlan’s story starts paying attention to these folks, Bill discovers that his adult son David (Bill Pullen) is having an affair with a secretary at the steel company he built from the ground up. Bill doesn’t mean to be nosy, but he adores his daughter-in-law, Tammy — and with Jane Levy in that role, who wouldn’t? The “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” star may not be the next Amy Adams, but she shares the capacity to play a guileless Southern gal (Tammy grew up in “the holler” and sports a slightly deeper drawl than her in-laws). From the opening scene, we’re instantly on her side, even though her marriage is more complicated than it looks.

Bill doesn’t butt in right away. But when David continues to flaunt the affair in front of everyone, Dad takes him aside and tells him to “straighten up and fly right.” It sounds like an order, and though Bill is both David’s boss and father, it’s the military commanding officer we hear when he says it. That dimension — plus the suggestion that David is dealing with some form of PTSD his dad can’t understand — enriches “A Little Prayer,” which is a story so small it could be contained in a teardrop, yet so pure, you’d swear it was a diamond you were gazing upon.

Churchgoing couple Bill and Venida believe in integrity, and they have raised their kids to share their values, but culture is changing faster than either of them can understand. There’s an unmistakable weariness in Strathairn’s and Weston’s performances, as if their characters are winded by the world and not quite willing to concede that their adult children are now in charge of their own lives. David isn’t Bill’s only child, and the other — an independent-minded tornado of a woman named Patti (Anna Camp) — comes storming in a few scenes into the movie with her undisciplined young daughter Hadley (Billie Roy) in tow.

Like “You Can Count on Me” director Kenneth Lonergan, MacLachlan includes an element of humor in the way he observes the various people in his movie. But it’s his empathy that comes through. David’s workplace infatuation, Narcedalia (Dascha Polanco), is one of the film’s few nonwhite characters, and the director is sensitive enough to recognize that her experience of the affair is different from David’s. Off-camera from the start, a woman (Martha Bassett) can be heard singing spirituals early each morning, and the family members all look at this intrusion differently. Venida and Patti see it as a nuisance, while Bill and Tammy — both early birds — prefer it to the sound of an alarm clock or a rooster, and even wish they could meet the woman responsible.

As in MacLachlan’s earlier scripts, there’s a moral dimension to his movies (the Martin Scorsese-produced “Abundant Acreage Available” in particular is worth tracking down; Ramin Bahrani exec produced this one). But doing the right thing isn’t always as clear as it might seem, and here, intruding could make things worse. Outsiders may have opinions — audiences certainly will about a few of the more troubling things that happen here — but can’t know what truly goes on between a married couple. MacLachlan keeps whatever arguments or conversations that pass between David and Tammy off-screen, focusing instead on the shorthand that exists between Bill and Venida, who’ve long since broken in their relationship.

There’s a quiet but telling moment on the couch between the older couple in which both parties realize they’ve figured out something about Tammy that the other hasn’t picked up on. The two actors play their concern quite differently, but are on the same wavelength. MacLachlan’s writing style is at once honest and slightly elevated, the kind we’re used to hearing onstage, where the structure of the entire script matters, and subtext is every bit as important as what’s spoken. Late in the film, David and Tammy share a poignant scene in which the latter, so understated until now, lets her father-in-law know why it’s been so difficult to leave his son. She shares her truth, as MacLachlan has the entire film, and we take it in, wanting to whisper a quiet “amen.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Will Be Digitally De-Aged in New Robert Zemeckis Movie

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright may look a little younger in the upcoming movie “Here” from director Robert Zemeckis. The film, which reunites the “Forrest Gump” co-stars after nearly 30 years, will use new hyperrealistic technology, including AI-generated face replacements and de-aging, to allow its stars to tell a story that spans generations. Based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, “Here” takes place in New England — starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home — against a tale of love, loss, hope, struggle and legacy. Miramax is producing the film, which co-stars Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and will...
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
Variety

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media.  “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
OK! Magazine

Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos

The relationship between Orlando Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is anything but hot and cold!In fact, the pair couldn't stop smiling and giggling as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, January 28, G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop sensation presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award.For the glam event, Perry, 38, shimmered in a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching maxi skirt, choosing to tie up her dark locks but leaving a front face-framing piece loose.The Aussie star, 39, stunned in a white strapless midi...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to Star in Body-Swap Comedy From ‘Palm Springs’ Director Max Barbakow

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will swap bodies in a new comedy from “Palm Springs” filmmaker Max Barbakow. Amazon landed the film after a bidding war between several studios and streamers, according to Deadline, which first reported the news of the project. Barbakow will write and direct the movie, which is backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment. CAA brokered the sale to Amazon. Aside from its marquee talent and financiers, there’s little to nothing else known about the film — including a title or logline. But the recent surprise successes of “Ticket to Paradise” with Roberts and George Clooney, as...
SheKnows

Every Single Detail We Know About Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s Adorable & Ultra-Private Relationship

While some celebrity couples are open about their relationships and even pack on some PDA on a carpet from time to time, other couples like to keep things quiet. For Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller of 4+ years, the latter couldn’t be more true. In fact, to this day the two have yet to make a public appearance together and are only rarely photographed by paparazzi.
Variety

Lisa Loring, Wednesday in Original ‘Addams Family’ Series, Dies at 64

Lisa Loring, who played the young Wednesday Addams on “The Addams Family” from 1964 to 1966 and also appeared in “As the World Turns,” died Saturday of a stroke, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed. She was 64. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said. A friend, Laurie Jacobson, reported her death on Facebook, writing that she “was in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters,” also remembered her on Facebook, writing, “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
People

Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'

"I'm here! HARRY!" Julie Bowen captioned an Instagram post as she shared a video of herself at Harry Styles' Love On Tour stop in Inglewood, California Julie Bowen is shooting her shot with Harry Styles. The Emmy Award winner, 52, who has admitted her infatuation with the One Direction alum, 28, in the past, attended his Love On Tour stop on Thursday in Inglewood, California, with an attention-grabbing sign. "I'm here! HARRY!" Bowen captioned an Instagram Reel of herself in the audience. In the clip, she shows off a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Variety

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar to Star in Biopic ‘Michael’

Jaafar Jackson is portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. “Michael” is expected to depict the complicated legacy of the man who became known as the King of Pop. According to the studio, the film will explore all aspects of his life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” The film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, which may influence the way “Michael” depicts the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against Jackson during his career and following...
digitalspy.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
68K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy