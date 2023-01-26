ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Sutton Stracke Hangs Out With Lisa Vanderpump In Paris

By Allisun
 5 days ago
After the disappointment of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, we are finally seeing some cast changes that could impact the current cliques on the show. Lisa Rinna has been ousted and Diana Jenkins was not invited to return . It’s to no one’s surprise that Lisa was shown the exit door. But if you ask Harry Hamlin (don’t), he’ll say Lisa’s departure was due to a conflict with Sutton Stracke . Um, do we owe Sutton a thank you card or what?

Those pesky Elton John tickets are the real reason Rinna took her toys and went home, despite never having a storyline or a compelling personality . Sutton remained unbothered and took her toys all the way to Paris for a jaunt. Whilst on her international getaway, Sutton ran into one of Rinna’s old buddies. And it just might be the palette cleanser we all needed to get ready for Season 13.

Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared a photo from Sutton’s Instagram , which is also an exercise in the delicate art of subtle, yet in your face, shade . Point goes to Ms. Stracke. The caption read, “[About last night] in Paris… Had a blast!” and shows Sutton seated beside a beaming Lisa Vanderpump . Oooooo, hurts so good, huh Rinna ?

And if you needed an extra little gem sure to piss Kyle Richards off while she obsessively scrolls in the middle of the night, co-star Garcelle Beauvais commented, “Yes!” under the photo. It’s Fashion Week in Paris so everyone is in town, darling. Sutton went for the shows but Lisa could be there picking sacred French roses from a blessed garden for a canine birthday party for all we know.

But Sutton wasn’t just chilling with Lisa and making a list of Kyle’s weaknesses . She was also out and about in the jazz clubs, soaking up the fabulousness of it all. I’ll say this, Sutton might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but she has that Beverly Hills lifestyle that makes a decent Housewife. Bonus for paying her taxes and not being convicted of wire fraud .

No, the photo of LVP and Sutton is not alluding to a Vanderpump comeback. And don’t look for Lisa to randomly show up while RHOBH is filming. But it was a nice little play by Sutton to show where she stands. If you miss seeing Lisa, hang in there because Vanderpump Rules comes back in early February .

As for Sutton , when she returns from France she will have to grab all of her face rollers and get ready to start production for Season 13. I’m cautiously optimistic that we, as viewers, could be in for a good time. Sutton is clearly ready to play .

TELL US- DO YOU THINK SEASON 13 WILL BE A REDEMPTION SEASON FOR RHOBH? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO A NEW DYNAMIC WITHOUT RINNA? DO YOU THINK SUTTON’S PHOTO WITH LVP WILL MAKE HER CO-STARS ANGRY?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images ]

