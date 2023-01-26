ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Gallego to step down from campaign group to focus on Senate race

By The Hill, Rafael Bernal
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7wg7_0kSOIPxG00

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) will step down at the end of the quarter from his job as head of Bold PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s (CHC) campaign arm, to focus on his 2024 Senate bid.

Gallego earlier this month was reelected by his peers to serve a second term at the PAC’s helm, following a strong midterm showing that brought in nine new CHC members, a record, while defending all incumbents up for reelection.

He announced his Senate bid on Monday.

“Being able to leave with the highest amount of Latino Democrats ever in Congress is something that I can be very proud of,” Gallego told The Hill.

The fifth-term Arizona congressman said he chose to keep his House seat during his Senate bid, but decided to step away from Bold PAC.

“I would love to but I always promised my Bold PAC members that they would be my top concern, my primary concern and my entire focus,” Gallego said.

“I don’t want to put at risk a lot of the successes we’ve had at Bold PAC. And while I’m going to start doing a little less here, I’m still gonna be involved. But then I also have a baby girl coming soon too, which is also going to take up some of my attention.”

Gallego’s jump into Arizona Senate politics has already shifted the political center in a southwestern state that’s transitioned from a GOP stronghold to a purple state over the last decade.

While both of Arizona’s senators were elected as Democrats, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema last year left the party and became an Independent. If she runs for reelection as an Independent — she has not announced whether she’ll run — the state will likely hold a three-way Senate race.

While Arizona is more than 30 percent Latino, the state has never had a Hispanic senator.

“We have some very good Southwest representation already, obviously, with [Sen.] Ben Ray [Luján (D-N.M.)] and with [Sen. Catherine] Cortez Masto [(D-Nev.)]. But Arizona is a different animal, I think it’d be great to kind of bring that perspective to them there,” said Gallego.

As chair of Bold PAC and having previous worked on the organization’s independent expenditure arm, Gallego has some experience in Senate races including Cortez Masto’s wins in 2016 and 2022, and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menéndez’s 2018 race.

“What you learn is that it’s a big world when you’re dealing with Senate races. But you know, you have to still make sure you’re doing early outreach to Latinos, you have to still do a lot of consolidation with your partners to make sure they stay with us throughout the campaign,” Gallego said.

Gallego also pointed to lessons learned from House races in which Bold PAC played heavily, like the elections of freshman Reps. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) and Yadira Caraveo (D-Colo.), where Bold PAC had to go into Republican territory and moderate suburban areas to put its candidates over the top.

“Or someone like [Rep.] Andrea Salinas [D-Ore.] who, you know, really came out of nowhere, rocked it in the primary, rocked it in the general, in a suburban district that has 20 percent Latinos, but it’s, you know, a very still kind of suburban setting,” Gallego said.

The Salinas race in particular earned Gallego and Bold PAC points among Hispanic members and organizers, as it pitted the CHC group against Democratic leadership and a massive influx of cryptocurrency-connected donations in the primary, and a strong self-funded Republican in the general election.

Those tough races, Gallego said, helped prepare him for the upcoming Senate fight.

“So all those lessons that we learned from our research, from our work, from our AB trials, everything else like that that we’re good at, I’m lucky to be able to bring as an experience to the Senate run,” he said.

Gallego said he doesn’t know who will replace him as Bold PAC chair, but he has no favorites.

“And I have no concerns either. This organization is very professionalized.”

Under Luján, Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) and Gallego, Bold PAC has grown to become a model for other congressional caucus-based campaign organizations.

Its growth has pushed up CHC numbers in general, including in the Senate, where Gallego hopes to become the 5th Democratic Latino serving.

But while Bold PAC has helped grow the CHC’s Senate footprint, Hispanic senators have for the most part stayed out of the group’s leadership, leaving it to House members.

“In terms of CHC leadership from the Senate or Bold PAC leadership from the Senate, I think we have a lot of great people and maybe they’d want to be able to do that. I can only predict what I’m gonna do, which is I’m gonna win this race. And then after that, I’ll start making decisions,” Gallego said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

One inmate escapee captured by authorities; three escapees remain at large

UPDATE: On January 30, 2023, around Noon, the Magnolia Police Department confirmed that Denickolas Brown has been captured by authorities. Rico Rose, Dariusz Patterson, and Meadow Saulsbury are still wanted by officials. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities in Columbia County, Ark. are currently searching for four inmate escapees. On January 30, 2023, reports confirmed […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

House GOP plans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs as soon as Wednesday

House Republican leaders are prepared to hold a vote as soon as Wednesday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee.  Plans to move ahead on the vote come after compromise language was included in a resolution to strip her from the panel, causing Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) to drop her opposition […]
WKRG News 5

3 boaters rescued near Pascagoula, Miss.: U.S. Coast Guard

PASCAGUOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued from a sinking boat near Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard. USCG said they received a distress alert at around 8:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 from an “Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” roughly 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. USCG […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Vance says he will back Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), a rising conservative star who won a hard-fought race to replace retired Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), announced Tuesday that he will back Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.   Vance, who won Ohio’s competitive Senate Republican primary last year after receiving Trump’s endorsement, told radio host Hugh Hewitt “the […]
OHIO STATE
WKRG News 5

18-year-old identified as one of the gunmen who allegedly ambushed Louisiana police; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Kingsway Apartment on Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers were ambushed by four gunmen. The gunmen waited for officers’ arrival and ambushed police […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Louisiana; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy