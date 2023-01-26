Read full article on original website
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
BBC
Eoghan O'Connell: Wrexham sign Charlton Athletic defender
National League Wrexham have signed Charlton Athletic defender Eoghan O'Connell for an undisclosed fee. Cork-born O'Connell joined Celtic in 2011 and has also had spells at Bury and Rochdale before joining Charlton in the summer on a three-year deal. The 27-year-old has made 17 League One starts for Charlton this...
