Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Feb 5
The Palm Desert 10 Cinema will permanently close on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials announced. The theater has tickets available on its website through Sunday with the last screening being the 7:40 p.m. showing of the Banshees of Inisherin. The theater is located at the Shops at Palm Desert mall. It was previously named the Cinemas The post Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Feb 5 appeared first on KESQ.
palmspringslife.com
Look Inside the House of Tomorrow in Palm Springs, Where Elvis Honeymooned
Exterior of the just-sold House of Tomorrow. After a 21-month rehabilitation that left its former owner uncertain of how much he spent, the "House of Tomorrow" sold for $5.65 million only 10 days after it hit the market in October. Considering the provenance of this singular house, the expensive teardowns,...
cottagesgardens.com
Frank Sinatra’s Famous Palm Desert Retreat ‘Villa Maggio’ Will Soon Grace the Market
With one of Frank Sinatra’s most beloved songs titled “New York, New York,” some may be surprised to learn that the iconic singer built himself a hilltop retreat far away from the Big Apple in Palm Desert, California. However, history and pop culture buffs know that the Palm Springs area was a favorite spot for high-profile figures in the mid-20th century, from Bing Crosby (Sinatra’s rival) to President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe.
Residents worried about missing property following eviction of Palm Springs jewelry store
For the past eight months, Palm Springs resident Merri Brook was a loyal customer of Stuart's Fine Jewelry, and would often have repairs made to her pieces at the business. Recently, she said there was a problem locating her jewelry when she went back to pick it up. Brook said the owner of the shop The post Residents worried about missing property following eviction of Palm Springs jewelry store appeared first on KESQ.
Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Pickleball Courts Just Bounced Into This Palm Desert Resort
SUNNY RESORTS AND OUTDOOR RECREATION? They're a duo that has long delighted visitors, especially at those locations where savoring a bit of spunky outdoor fun can be done pretty much around the calendar, with no snowflakes in sight. Palm Desert has become synonymous with such pleasant pursuits, including those get-moving activities involving courts. And while tennis courts can be seen throughout the city, pickleball lovers may still wonder where they can go to enjoy one of the buzziest pursuits to buzz into our recreation-obsessed worlds in several years. The newest answer to that desert-centered question? It's the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort, which recently unveiled four new pickleball courts, with four more to come in the spring of 2023.
Memorial concert fundraiser to be held in Palm Desert for Les Michaels
A fundraising memorial concert will be held Saturday in Palm Desert for cabaret producer and singer Les Michaels, who died of a heart attack last year, in an effort to get him a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. The concert is set to be held from 12:30...
California Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Powerball Drawing
Here's how much they won.
cvindependent.com
The Indy Endorsement: The Tortilla Soup at John’s Restaurant
Where: John’s Restaurant, 900 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. Contact: 760-327-8522; www.toasttab.com/johnsps/v3. Why: It’s warm deliciousness. When I thought of John’s Restaurant before my recent visit, good and inexpensive food came to mind. So did ordering at the counter … a great old-school diner vibe … competent if not exceedingly friendly service … and the experience of dining at a Palm Springs institution.
Construction begins on Dune Palms Road Improvement Project in La Quinta
The City of La Quinta started construction on an all-weather 480-footlong bridge on Dune Palms Road over the Coachella Valley StormWater Channel on Monday, Jan. 30. Courtesy of: Dune Palms Bridge Improvement Project Flooding is a common concern with the current low-level crossing during rain events. Project representatives say that the $29.7 million infrastructure The post Construction begins on Dune Palms Road Improvement Project in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs police investigate weekend vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese
The owner of I Heart Mac & Cheese in downtown Palm Springs has filed a vandalism report with police following an incident early Sunday morning. Owner Blu Bryan said a man and a woman became angry after staff refused them service a few minutes before closing. News Channel 3 has obtained security camera footage from The post Palm Springs police investigate weekend vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese appeared first on KESQ.
28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash
28-year-old Lizbeth Suarez of Desert Hot Springs died in a car crash Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. Suarez's vehicle crashed into a power pole off Varner Road near Date Palm Drive. Police said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle The post 28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash appeared first on KESQ.
73-year-old Coachella Valley resident found after he went missing Wednesday
73-year-old Bill Mackin of Snow Creek near Cabazon has been found after he went missing Wednesday. According to his partner, he has memory loss and had not taken his medication since the day he went missing. Mackin's husband says Mackin was found Friday in El Paso, Texas. A woman in a Quick Stop store noticed that The post 73-year-old Coachella Valley resident found after he went missing Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
JFK Memorial Hospital CEO Gary Honts to retire; Karen Faulis names to take over position
JFK Memorial Hospital CEO Gary Honts announced his retirement after 10 years at the hospital. Karen Faulis, CEO of Hi-Desert Medical Center, will expand her role to become CEO of JFK Memorial Hospital effective Jan. 30, officials with the Desert Care Network announced. “In his 10 years at JFK Memorial Hospital, Gary has done so much to advance the healthcare The post JFK Memorial Hospital CEO Gary Honts to retire; Karen Faulis names to take over position appeared first on KESQ.
KCRA.com
No Powerball jackpot winner tonight, but $4 million ticket sold in Southern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While no one hit the Powerball jackpot Monday evening, one person in Southern California who came close enough bagged themselves a nearly $4 million winning ticket. At the Arco AMP PM on 16120 Slover Ave. in Fontana, a customer won a ticket that matched every number...
QSR magazine
Pizza Factory Opens in Riverside, California
Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, this is the first of five Pizza Factory locations the duo plans to open. The new restaurant is conveniently located at 20641 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside CA at the Meridian Park Retail Center.
5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities
Riverside County congratulated five Coachella Valley students who were accepted to prestigious Universities with full-ride scholarships. "Congrats Divan @LQBlackhawks, Emiliano & Emma Palm Desert High @DesertSandsUSD, Carla Coachella Valley High @CVUnified, and Priscila Cathedral City High @PSUSD!!👏🎉🎓#Classof2023," posted by Riverside County Office of Education on Twitter. News Channel 3 will interview Carla from Coachella Valley The post 5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities appeared first on KESQ.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Battle Heavy Fire in Good Hope Home
GOOD HOPE (CNS) – Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department battled a fire in a fully involved double-wide modular home in Good Hope Sunday. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 24600 block of Sophie Street. The Southern California Gas Company and Southern California Edison responded...
Prosecution recalls expert witness in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
The prosecution recalled its blood spatter expert Monday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. The prosecution brought back Craig Ogino, a blood stain pattern interpretation expert for the prosecution. The post Prosecution recalls expert witness in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
