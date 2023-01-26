Read full article on original website
AT&T accidentally reveals Galaxy S23 pricing, key specs & more
AT&T has just spilled the beans on Galaxy S23 pricing in the US. The wireless giant prematurely published a promo page for the new Samsung flagships on its website a couple of days before the phones go official. The page has since been taken down, but not before the world could see the pricing and availability details of the devices, as well as their color options, key specs, and features.
T-Mobile Home Internet's Price Lock is giving you another reason to switch
Ever wanted a monthly Internet bill where the price for service stayed the same over the years? That’s exactly what T-Mobile is doing, right now with T-Mobile Home Internet service. They introduced “Price Lock Guarantee” which will ensure that your monthly bill for Home Internet stays the same, for as long as you keep your plan.
Leaked Galaxy S23 cases offer an accessory attachment system
A new set of Galaxy S23 case images has leaked showing off what appears to be an accessory attachment system. Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event on February 1 based on numerous teasers from the company. And with the new phone, there are bound to be some official accessories getting some time in the spotlight.
The Nothing Phone (2) will come to the US later this year
So, Carl Pei’s Nothing is the newest kid on the block and, after the launch of the Nothing Phone (1), we can see that it’s one of the cool kids. The company did make some waves with its first phone, but what about its successor? Well, Carl Pei just confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will come later this year and it will hit the US market.
Galaxy S23 phones seen in Red & other Samsung-exclusive colors
Samsung usually sells its flagship smartphones in some exclusive colors through its online store. It will be no different with the Galaxy S23 series, which debuts later this week. A fresh leak shows those exclusive colorways for the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leak shows the Galaxy S23 trio in Samsung-exclusive colors.
Facebook intentionally drains users' phone batteries claims ex employee
Facebook as a company has a troubled reputation, thanks in part due to its unethical practices. Now, a former Facebook data scientist, George Hayward, who worked on Facebook Messenger, has accused the company of “negative testing,” a technique which allows companies like Facebook to run down the battery life of users’ phones without their knowledge to test features, images, and app performance.
IBM joins the wave of mass layoffs, cuts 3,900 jobs
Mass layoffs in the tech sector continue with International Business Machines Corporation, popularly known as IBM, being the latest to join the wave. The New York-based computing giant is laying off 3,900 employees, which is about 1.5 percent of its global workforce. Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, and many other tech companies have previously announced massive job cuts.
The Biden administration is reportedly halting US exports to Huawei
As part of its efforts to further cripple Huawei’s business, the Biden administration has reportedly ceased granting licenses that allow American companies to export to Huawei, according to The Financial Times. In 2019, the Trump administration added Huawei to the “entity list,” making it ineligible to receive exports from...
Google Chrome for desktop is getting a refresh look for 2023
Google Chrome will continue to get better in 2023. According to a report by 9to5google, the popular browser app will get a refreshed look this year, making its design more user-friendly. The update is still in the works, but we can quickly look. at what Google wants to roll out...
Samsung reveals Q4 2022 earnings, profit hits 8-year low
Samsung has published its final earnings report for Q4 2022 and FY (financial year) 2022. As suggested by its earnings guidance earlier this month, the company suffered a massive profit decline last year, particularly in the final quarter. Its operating profit in the year-ending quarter hit an eight-year low. According...
OnePlus' foldable devices may have had their names leaked
Foldable phones are crawling their way into more corners of the smartphone market, and Samsung is leading the pack. OnePlus is rumored to be working on its first set of foldable devices, and we’re eager to know more about them. According to 9To5Google, OnePlus’ first foldable phones may have had their names leaked.
NAD says T-Mobile should stop calling its home Internet service “fast” & “reliable”
The T-Mobile advertising for its home Internet service has provoked a reaction from the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs. The agency has told T-Mobile to stop using “fast” and “reliable” terms for describing its home Internet service. According to Fierce Wireless, the advice...
Google layoffs kill all but three Area 120 projects
Google‘s parent company Alphabet recently announced a massive job cut impacting 12,000 employees. The tech behemoth laid off about six percent of its global workforce. The layoff saw it reduce personnel in most of its internal teams, including the Fuchsia operating system and Area 120 incubator. Google reportedly shelved all but three Area 120 projects. According to TechCrunch, one of those is a social bookmarking tool for saving places called Liist.
Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, just in time for the Super Bowl
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
Latest smart home security tech debuts at CES 2023
Reporters attending CES 2023 in Las Vegas had their first look at what’s trending this year in smart home technology. Smart home security devices and collaborative technologies led the pack, with companies from around the world descending in the desert to showcase their latest products. One thing is clear, savvy consumers are ready to take their smart home technology to the next level, and innovative entrepreneurs and global brands are looking to make home security tech-forward in 2023.
Vivo X90 flagship series will launch globally on February 3
The Vivo X90 flagship series already launched in China back in November, and it will launch globally on Friday. The date is February 3, and the phone that will steal the show will be the Vivo X90 Pro+, which may be called the Vivo X90 Pro globally. The Vivo X90...
These 3 Android apps with over 20 million downloads will try to scam you
A software firm, Dr.Web, has spotted 3 Android apps that have over 20 million downloads in total, and their goal is to scam you, basically. These apps were still available via the Play Store at the time of writing this article. These three shady Android apps with over 20 million...
The US variant of OnePlus 11 seemingly appears on FCC
The US variant of the OnePlus 11 has seemingly surfaced on FCC. A phone with the model number ‘CPH2451’ has appeared, and even though we cannot guarantee that this is the OnePlus 11, it almost certainly is. The US variant of the OnePlus 11 apparently surfaced on the...
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is now under $200
Amazon has Samsung’s impressive Galaxy Tab A8 tablet down to just $199 right now. That’s going to save you $80 off of its regular price. Making this a pretty impressive deal. Now the Galaxy Tab A8 is not Samsung’s most high-end tablet, far from it actually. This is...
Detailed OnePlus 11R specifications appear ahead of launch
The OnePlus 11R 5G will become official on February 7, and its specifications have just surfaced. This smartphone will also be known as the OnePlus Ace 2, which will be its name in China. The OnePlus 11R specifications have just surfaced, ahead of launch. The OnePlus 11R 5G will launch...
