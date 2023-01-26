Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 series has been subject to a plethora of leaks over the past few months. We have graduated from unofficial renders and cagey rumors about the phones to official renders, detailed specs, pricing, and more during this time. With just two days left for the launch, we are now seeing even more official materials. German publication WinFuture has shared a host of posters for the Galaxy S23 trio that Samsung will use across its marketing campaigns and sales pages globally.

1 DAY AGO