The US variant of OnePlus 11 seemingly appears on FCC
The US variant of the OnePlus 11 has seemingly surfaced on FCC. A phone with the model number ‘CPH2451’ has appeared, and even though we cannot guarantee that this is the OnePlus 11, it almost certainly is. The US variant of the OnePlus 11 apparently surfaced on the...
AT&T accidentally reveals Galaxy S23 pricing, key specs & more
AT&T has just spilled the beans on Galaxy S23 pricing in the US. The wireless giant prematurely published a promo page for the new Samsung flagships on its website a couple of days before the phones go official. The page has since been taken down, but not before the world could see the pricing and availability details of the devices, as well as their color options, key specs, and features.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is now under $200
Amazon has Samsung’s impressive Galaxy Tab A8 tablet down to just $199 right now. That’s going to save you $80 off of its regular price. Making this a pretty impressive deal. Now the Galaxy Tab A8 is not Samsung’s most high-end tablet, far from it actually. This is...
OnePlus 11R design & SoC officially confirmed ahead of launch
The OnePlus 11R design has been officially confirmed, and the same goes for the phone’s SoC. Before we get into it, do note that this phone will also be known as the OnePlus Ace 2, depending on the market. The OnePlus 11R design gets revealed both officially and unofficially.
Don't install OxygenOS 13 F.19 on your OnePlus 9/9 Pro
OnePlus is distributing updates to its older phones, and the latest to get a new update are the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the company just advised its users not to download this latest update. Winkey W from the OnePlus software team just told OnePlus 9 users not to download OxygenOS 13 F.19.
OnePlus' foldable devices may have had their names leaked
Foldable phones are crawling their way into more corners of the smartphone market, and Samsung is leading the pack. OnePlus is rumored to be working on its first set of foldable devices, and we’re eager to know more about them. According to 9To5Google, OnePlus’ first foldable phones may have had their names leaked.
Leaked Motorola Edge 40 Pro renders reveal familiar design
Motorola is readying a new flagship Android smartphone called the Edge 40 Pro. A major leak revealed the detailed specifications of the phone a couple of weeks back. We also recently saw some unofficial renders. Today, we have an official-looking render of the phone in blue and black colors confirming its design.
Entire Galaxy S23 lineup seen in live images
Samsung‘s highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones will finally be official tomorrow. But, some retailers have already started putting the shiny new Galaxy devices on display in their stores. A Twitter user (@DylanXitton) could find the Galaxy S23 Ultra at Chilean wireless provider Wom’s retail store. They published multiple hands-on images of the device, showing its design from all angles. Noted tipster Ice Universe also shared some live images of the entire Galaxy S23 lineup, though they didn’t reveal where the photos were taken.
Google Chrome for desktop is getting a refresh look for 2023
Google Chrome will continue to get better in 2023. According to a report by 9to5google, the popular browser app will get a refreshed look this year, making its design more user-friendly. The update is still in the works, but we can quickly look. at what Google wants to roll out...
Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, just in time for the Super Bowl
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
Android 13 is finally here for unlocked Galaxy A52 5G in the US
Android 13 is available for the unlocked variants of Samsung‘s Galaxy A52 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes nearly two months after the carrier-locked units picked it up. The new Android version has already reached the mid-range device in most other markets. The...
Could this be the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3?
The OnePlus Nord 2 launched back in July 2021. OnePlus opted not to announce its successor last year, for whatever reason. Many people are expecting it to launch this year, however, and a mysterious sketch (provided below the article) could indicate its design. Is this the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3?
Leaked Galaxy S23 cases offer an accessory attachment system
A new set of Galaxy S23 case images has leaked showing off what appears to be an accessory attachment system. Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event on February 1 based on numerous teasers from the company. And with the new phone, there are bound to be some official accessories getting some time in the spotlight.
One UI 5.1 features leak in full ahead of Galaxy S23 launch
Samsung will introduce a new version of its One UI software with the Galaxy S23 series in a couple of days. One UI 5.1 is a relatively minor update from One UI 5.0 that most Galaxy devices are currently running. But the update will still bring a handful of new features and changes. A major leak has now revealed all of those upcoming features ahead of the official announcement.
OnePlus foldable phones are being tested; names trademarked
A OnePlus foldable smartphone may be closer to launch than we think, as possible names have appeared. OnePlus trademarked two monikers for its foldable smartphones, reports Mukul Sharma, a tipster. OnePlus foldable smartphones are on the way, as names get trademarked. Those monikers are ‘OnePlus V Fold’ and ‘OnePlus V...
Leaked Galaxy S23 official posters highlight key features
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 series has been subject to a plethora of leaks over the past few months. We have graduated from unofficial renders and cagey rumors about the phones to official renders, detailed specs, pricing, and more during this time. With just two days left for the launch, we are now seeing even more official materials. German publication WinFuture has shared a host of posters for the Galaxy S23 trio that Samsung will use across its marketing campaigns and sales pages globally.
Nothing Phone (2) will be "more premium" than its predecessor
The Nothing Phone (2) will be “ ” than its predecessor. That’s something Carl Pei said in an interview with Inverse. Nothing’s founder also confirmed that the phone is coming to the US as well, in case you missed that. The Nothing Phone (1) did not launch in the US, but its successor will.
Samsung adds Smart Switch support to Good Lock modules
Samsung is making it easier to transfer your Good Lock settings to a new Galaxy device. The company is adding Smart Switch support to a couple of Good Lock modules: MultiStar and QuickStar. This integration allows you to carry over your custom settings for these modules when switching devices. The feature serves as the stopgap solution until the brand-new “Galaxy to Share” module is available widely.
T-Mobile Home Internet's Price Lock is giving you another reason to switch
Ever wanted a monthly Internet bill where the price for service stayed the same over the years? That’s exactly what T-Mobile is doing, right now with T-Mobile Home Internet service. They introduced “Price Lock Guarantee” which will ensure that your monthly bill for Home Internet stays the same, for as long as you keep your plan.
Galaxy S23 phones seen in Red & other Samsung-exclusive colors
Samsung usually sells its flagship smartphones in some exclusive colors through its online store. It will be no different with the Galaxy S23 series, which debuts later this week. A fresh leak shows those exclusive colorways for the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leak shows the Galaxy S23 trio in Samsung-exclusive colors.
