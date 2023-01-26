Logan Square aldermanic candidates fighting over campaign signs

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - There’s political shenanigans in the 1st Ward, as early voting for the municipal election gets underway.

Campaign workers and even candidates have been known in the past to gather opponents’ campaign signs in the night.

“It’s pretty obvious what is going on,” Logan Square resident and Royko supporter Pete Smolenski told CBS-2 .

In the race for alderman of the 1st Ward, there’s some back-and-forth between Sam Royko and Andy Schneider.

Smolenski shared video of someone taking a Royko sign from in front of his home.

"These people are running for public office, and they're trying to earn your vote and gain your trust - and I felt that kind of flies in the face of that," Smolenski said.

A Royko sign was photographed nearby in a car belonging to a Schneider campaign volunteer.

“No one from his campaign has ever removed a sign from private property,” Schneider said in a statement.

The sign that was taken was technically on public property, the parkway, which is iIllegal.

“ It seems clear from that my opponent's campaign has been breaking the law, and now cries foul when they are, appropriately, removed," Schneider added.

Royko responded with his own statement:

"These types of campaign antics are childish and desperate. I'm focused on talking with voters on how we build a safer and stronger future for the 1st Ward."

