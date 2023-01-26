Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Jennifer Lopez Commits For Better or Worse in Shotgun Wedding
The star is no stranger to the subject of marriage–she’s tied more knots than a Boy Scout leader and she’s been on the cover of Us magazine more times than we can count because of it. Lopez’s relationships have all been well-documented, so it’s refreshing to see her in a role that plays off that persona, turning a wedding into a mainstream event, as she did in last year’s Marry Me. But it’s not just weddings that tackled in this Bridesmaids-meets-Die Hard romp. Created with texture and humor, the film also explores how certain couples are able to turn conflict into connection via a stream of communication.
You People is Cringey, not Comedic Social Commentary
the story of an interracial couple in Los Angeles, is a satire that takes a black-and-white approach to comedy. Yes, Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are comedic royalty, and seeing them riff on screen is never less than pleasant, but this Netflix release goes too far in some instances and not far enough in others.
