Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'
Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media
If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
Yung Miami Says She Likes Golden Showers: “It Just Does Something For Me”
There’s no shortage of shocking moments on Caresha Please, the REVOLT TV podcast hosted by Yung Miami. She’s previously hosted interviews with the likes of G Herbo, Saweetie, Latto, and Kevin Gates. However, her latest interview with Trina, her godmother, shocked many after Miami admitted to her bedroom kinks.
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager
Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?
Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother
Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck’s Mom
The allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck. FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
