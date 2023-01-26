Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos announces retirement

Dr. Marcelo Cavazos has led Arlington ISD for the last 11 years and today he announces he's retiring at the end of August.

Dr. Cavazos has spent 11 years as Superintendent and 23 years in the Arlington ISD.

"It's time. We all go through seasons of life and it's time for me to embrace the next chapter in my life," Dr. Cavazos said.

By serving 11 years, Dr. Cavazos was a stable force navigating a difficult time in education, including the global pandemic.

"We've been very intentional that we do this (during changing times) together," Dr. Cavazos said. "I have been blessed to be the Superintendent with a board and with a community over time that is truly invested in this interdependent work."

A district release indicates that under Cavazos' leadership, Arlington ISD developed 13 specialized academies focused on STEM, leadership development, early college education, fine arts, dual language and

more.

He also oversaw three strategic plans and two large bond measures, totaling $1.6 billion.

During the decade under his watch, AISD built Peach and McNutt elementary schools, and four other schools (Berry, Thornton and Webb elementary schools and Carter Junior High) were rebuilt.

