Wichita Falls, TX

QuikTrip opens Wichita Falls location

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RjY7_0kSOGUiz00

Tulsa-based QuikTrip (QT)officially opened its travel center Thursday in Wichita Falls.

The company said in a news release the Wichita Falls location at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road is larger than most of the company's stores. It has room to service 18 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip remote Travel Center in Wichita Falls. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager. “The Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Wichita Falls, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

In addition to fuel, the company offers a full-service kitchen with made-to-order "snackles," and food.

The release said QT offers freshly-brewed coffee and tea and a menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, pizza-by-the-slice, soft pretzels, breakfast tacos and smoked BBQ sandwiches.

The press release said each store generates on average $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes and donates 5 percent of its annual net profits to charitable organizations such as United Way, Safe Place, food banks, schools and a nonprofit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.

The company was founded in 1958 and now employs more than 24,000 people in 16 states.

Times Record News

Times Record News

