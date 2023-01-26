ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZipRecruiter vs. CareerBuilder: Which Is the Better Job Site for Hiring?

When it comes to finding top talent, employers have a variety of job posting platforms to choose from. For many recruiters, the choice comes down to two: ZipRecruiter vs. CareerBuilder.

Both platforms offer a variety of features and pricing options, but there are some key differences to consider when deciding which is the better fit for your hiring needs.

ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is an easy-to-use platform that enables hiring managers to advertise job openings and receive applications from relevant candidates. Additionally, it provides a resume database and applicant tracking tools to assist you in managing the recruitment process.

One of the biggest advantages of ZipRecruiter is its "Apply with One Click" feature, which allows job seekers to apply for jobs with a single click. This can save them time and hassle, especially if applying for multiple jobs.

Pros of ZipRecruiter

    • Rated #1 job site in the U.S. 1
    • Simple, user-friendly interface
    • AI-powered matching technology allows employers to identify the most qualified candidates quickly and easily
    • Variety of plans to choose from
    • Cost-effective options for businesses of all sizes

Cons of ZipRecruiter

    • A credit card is required to sign up for the free trial
    • Social recruiting is not included

CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a well-known job search website that offers a range of features, including job postings, resume searches and applicant tracking. CareerBuilder provides salary tools and insights to help jobseekers make informed decisions. It also has a large pool of resumes, making finding qualified candidates for your open positions easier.

Pros of Career Builder

    • Established platform with a large user base
    • Robust resume database
    • Candidate screening and assessment tools
    • Career development tools and resources for jobseekers

Cons of CareerBuilder

    • May be more costly for small and medium-sized businesses
    • Platform can be difficult to navigate

The Verdict

The matchup of ZipRecruiter vs. CareerBuilder is worth exploring. Both can be great resources for employers, depending on which features best suit your needs. However, ZipRecruiter's AI matching technology and ease of use make it the clear standout.

Regarding pricing, ZipRecruiter may be a more cost-effective option for businesses of all sizes, while CareerBuilder's more extensive resources may be more beneficial for larger companies.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

