Detroit, MI

USFL Michigan Panthers return home to Detroit, with kickoff in April

 5 days ago

On the 40th anniversary of the original Michigan Panthers winning the USFL Championship, the league announced Thursday that Detroit will serve as the host city for the iconic team, which will play its home games at Ford Field.

“We’re back!” said Daryl Johnston, USFL VP of Football Operations. "USFL is proud to be part of the revitalization of downtown Detroit, and we’re excited about turning up the Motown music and firing up a fan base for professional spring football in Michigan.”

The Panthers will open their home slate on Sunday, April 30. Fans can pre-register for tickets in Detroit via Ticketmaster to make a deposit for $25 and lock in priority access, or visit theUSFL.com for more information.

The USFL also announced that Detroit will host the Philadelphia Stars during the 2023 regular season. In 1983, the Panthers and Stars faced off in the first USFL Championship game, the start of a historic rivalry that will be renewed this season. Local officials believe hosting two professional football teams this spring will have a strong economic impact.

“Today’s announcement builds on Detroit's momentum as a sports and tourism destination,” said Detroit mayor Mike Duggan. “This means we now will have five major sports teams all playing downtown."

The Panthers and Stars will arrive in the Detroit Metro region in March for the start of training camp. When the 10-week USFL regular season begins April 15, both teams will start on the road before coming to Ford Field on April 30 in the first of several weekends of professional football games in downtown Detroit.

The USFL is the first major professional spring football league in nearly 40 years to complete a successful inaugural season and return for Season 2. Last year, all eight teams were hosted by the City of Birmingham, Ala. The league is expanding into more cities for the 2023 season, as it incrementally moves teams into their namesake markets until all are playing in front of hometown fans.

“We’re excited to deliver high-quality and competitive professional spring football to fans all across the country who crave more football,” said Johnston. “The USFL proved itself to be a stable league run by experienced football leaders who provide a fan-friendly, fun and affordable stadium experience while being a catalyst for the evolution of football through innovative rules."

