Faith Christian basketball turns corner, eyes bigger goals

LAFAYETTE − DJ Layton knows every build begins with the foundation.

Sometimes, the patient approach pans out into a thing of beauty.

But there's always some setbacks along the way.

And there've been many, especially those early years.

"I knew to get a good high school team, you have to start in grade school," Layton said. "This freshman team is the very first fourth-grade team we've had at Faith. My thought process was we have to build that up in order to be successful here. We knew it was going to be a long process."

Layton, now in her sixth season as Faith Christian's girls basketball coach, endured a winless season, followed by a 1-20 season the year after and a 2-19 season that followed for a combined three-year run of 3-60.

During the first two years from 2017-19, the Eagles never scored more than 40 points in a game and were held to single digits an astonishing four times. Faith was on the losing end of 30-, 40-, 50-, 60-point blowouts.

Maya Layton, the head coach's daughter and current standout freshman point guard for the Eagles, remembers watching those teams, which makes the current season all that much more enjoyable.

"It was kind of rough," said Maya Layton, who is averaging 20.3 points, 9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks in her first season of varsity basketball. "Being able to get better at the game, progress more in our team play, growing up through middle school and high school, it's shown a lot for how much my mom has done for this program."

After three seasons of being on the wrong end of the scoreboard, persistence and improvement showed.

The Eagles won a combined 17 games the last two seasons, a win total they've already exceeded this year with a stellar freshman class.

"I knew we were going to be good," said freshman guard Trinity Wilburn, the team's leading scorer averaging better than 21 points per game. "I feel like we play really well together. I knew once we got to high school, we could be very good."

Seven freshmen litter a Faith Christian basketball roster that also has two sophomores, three juniors and no seniors. That doesn't even include junior Ella Bolton, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Those sophomores and juniors were part of the building up to where this program is now, with freshmen who came in already conditioned for varsity basketball and with an eighth-grade class that is ready to do the same next season.

The team's top four leading scorers − Wilburn, Layton, Hannah Bolton and Caya Stillings − are freshmen. Three of them, as well as sophomore Molly Miller, average better than four rebounds per game.

"It shows how much we care about the game and love the game to be able to change what it's been in the past," said Maya Layton, who already has NCAA Division I offers from Toledo and Indiana State.

The transition began, DJ Layton says, when Josh Hill became Faith Christian's athletic director.

Speaking to the school's coaches, he uttered the words state championship.

"That's the first time we ever heard that. It's OK to have that as a goal," DJ Layton said. "You think a small Christian school, just getting them on the court is OK. No, we want to compete. If we're not going to compete, we shouldn't be here. That's what everybody's mentality is. You saw it in the fall sports. We want to be successful. There's nothing wrong with that."

Faith Christian's boys and girls soccer teams both won sectional titles in the fall.

The Eagles won the school's first volleyball sectional title, too, and next week, the girls basketball program hopes it can do the same.

"We can win the sectional," Wilburn said. "We have to get past that first one."

The first one has long been the obstacle.

Faith Christian has one sectional victory since joining the Indiana High School Athletic Association and it was the program's first tournament game in 2013.

Now, the Eagles enter next week's Class A, Sectional 54 bracket at Attica as the perceived favorite, but are matched up with likely the biggest threat in Clinton Central.

Faith Christian defeated the Bulldogs 49-48 two weeks ago.

That 6 p.m. Tuesday game will be the first in the bracket, a change from past years where Faith Christian drew a bye or had to wait as other teams got knocked out before getting its chance to take the floor.

"I like that we're the first game. There's the anxiety of waiting back," DJ Layton said. "It's going to be tough, but it's going to teach them are you coming in ready to play.

"Us being that first game, it being a tough game, earlier in the season we've had some tough games, Clinton Central being one, where we squeaked it out. We've grown from it. But now it's going to be a test, have we really grown from it? We're going to be tested on Tuesday."

