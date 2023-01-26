ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granato wants others to fear the Sabres

By Howard And Jeremy Show
Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - Sabres are now back on a hot streak, winning their last four games with their last two wins coming against two top teams in the western conference against the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues.

The Sabres are coming to the tailend of their stretch of games where they played 13 games in 21 days. The Sabres have another big task on their shoulders Thursday as they go up against the second best team in the west with the Winnipeg Jets at 8pm.

Sabres head coach Don Granato has been happy with how his team has played but is still focused on the job in front of them.

“You get to enjoy the win as we did in Dallas the other night for about five minutes, then your brain moves to St. Louis,” Granato said.

With such a young team, Granato looks at the team as being young, and not having many losses.

“The longer someone has played in the NHL, the more they have lost.” Granato said.

With so many games in such little time, Granato has talked about making sure that he rests their players on days off as they head towards the All Star break.

“In the next 20 days after this, we’ll have four games compared to 12.” Granato said on his weekly appearance on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” on WGR. “And we’ve had to make adjustments and one of the adjustments is I’ve decided, we work a lot better rested,”

The Sabres have gotten their scoring up again, Buffalo scored at least three goals in the past five games and have only lost one game in that stretch. The Sabres also lead the NHL with 17 games scoring more than five goals. Granato knows that he does not want his team to sit back and play defense which he says is not exciting to watch.

“No team is going to respect you if you can’t score, so you flip it the other way. So when you score a lot, the hope is you can score a lot and then the impact is the other team fears you. Granato said

Hear more of Granato’s appearance during the “Howard and Jeremy Show” available in the player below:

