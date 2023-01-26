ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted

 5 days ago

(WWJ) A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge after authorities say she messed with a ballot box while working as a township clerk back in 2020.

The Michigan Attorney Genera's Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office in Genesee County’s 7th Judicial Circuit Court.

Funk was previously charged with Ballot Tampering and Misconduct in Office for her actions during the August 2020 primary where she served as Flint Township Clerk.

Officials said a Michigan State Police investigation found that Funk purposely broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount.

Shortly after the election, officials said Funk filed a report with the Flint Township Police Department saying that some unknown person had broke into the election office and broke the seal. According to a report by local newspaper the Davison Index . she later told the township supervisor that a shelf in the election office fell on a bag of ballots, causing the seal to break on one of the canisters in the bag.

Funk was running for re-election at the time, the AG's office said, and narrowly prevailed in the unofficial count.

In 2021, Funk left her position with Flint Township to become the Genesee County elections supervisor.

“Election officials must uphold the integrity of their position and ensure every vote is accurately counted,” said AG Dana Nessel, in a statement. “Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy and will be held accountable."

Funk faces up to five years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for March 20 before Judge Mark Latchana.

