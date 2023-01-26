ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Among Early Leaders for Five-Star F Alier Maluk

By Stephen Thompson
 5 days ago

The Pitt Panthers have been pursuing five-star sophomore Alier Maluk as much as anyone.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a consensus top-25 sophomore in their own backyard and don't want to lose out on him. Alier Maluk, a 6'10 2025 prospect from Imani Christian Academy and Baldwin - a town just outside of Pittsburgh - told Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers that Pitt is among the four schools recruiting him the hardest .

The Panthers are in a group of four that includes Auburn, LSU and West Virginia. Maluk said he speaks with assistant coach Jason Capel regularly.

“They would love to have me play at home and showcase my talent," Maluk said. "Me and Coach Jason [Capel] have a very good relationship and talk every now and then.”

Maluk said he plays on taking visits to Ohio State next month and Michigan State later in the year.

Maluk would create an instant impact for the Panthers. His length and effort makes him a tantalizing defensive prospect, according to Weingarten.

"Maluk is a dynamic two-way prospect, well known for his elite shot-blocking ability as he stands at 6’10 with a lengthy frame and an extremely high motor. He has put up numbers all season and recently had a five-block game," Weingarten wrote.

Maluk is a four-star prospect on 247Sports and five-star player per Rivals. He is ranked as high as the No. 12 player in his class and the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania.

