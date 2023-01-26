ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Despite front office pushback, Jeff Saturday remains Jim Irsay’s No. 1 choice for Colts head coach

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mKvg_0kSOBQ5S00

Back in November, the Colts stunned the NFL with one of the most puzzling hires in recent memory, allowing former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday to finish out the season as interim head coach. Many questioned Saturday’s credentials, dismissing the hire as a pure publicity stunt by attention-seeking owner Jim Irsay. Saturday, whose only prior coaching experience had come at the high-school level, fared about as expected, losing his final seven games to finish 1-7, notably blowing a 33-point lead to the Vikings in Week 15, the largest collapse in NFL history.

The Saturday experiment had seemingly run its course, with most regarding his recent interview as a courtesy, a favor afforded by his close relationship with Irsay. However, Saturday was just granted a second interview, suggesting, despite his initial hiring being viewed as little more than a novelty, that the team views him as a serious candidate to replace Frank Reich. In fact, according to league insider Jordan Schultz, Irsay is ready to remove Saturday’s interim label and make him the permanent head coach, though he’s facing resistance from the front office.

Employing Saturday as a temporary stopgap is one thing, but entrusting him to oversee what could be a lengthy rebuild seems reckless, bordering on irresponsible. The Colts would be setting a dangerous precedent, allowing Saturday to cut the line, bypassing more deserving candidates with stronger resumes. The team is still completing its interview process, with Dan Quinn, Eric Bieniemy, Mike Kafka and Rich Bisaccia all seen as legitimate contenders. Perhaps logic and reason will eventually win out, though there exists the very real possibility that Saturday, once seen as a gimmick, prevails as the last man standing in Indy.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

“You f—ing loser” Chargers’ OLB Joey Bosa goes on explicit rant toward heckling Eagles fan

Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers came to Lincoln Financial Field yesterday to watch his brother Nick Bosa play for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. The charger got knocked out of the NFL wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago. As a result, the chargers’ OLB had the opportunity to support his brother and watch the game peacefully, but he was catcalled by a Philadelphia Eagles fan just outside the stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Steve Wilks Could Be On Verge Of Landing Prominent Job

Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks earned himself some coaching consideration with his performance in 2022. The 49ers have reportedly requested permission to meet with Wilks for their likely soon-to-be vacant defensive coordinator position, per NFL Network insider Mike ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

“As I gear up for football’s biggest night, my first line of defense in protecting my feet” Erin Andrews joins $585M Footwear Giant ahead of Conference Championship

Erin Andrews is a household name in the world of sports, known for her unique style and incredible looks as a sportscaster for the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL. She has covered some of the biggest games in all of these leagues and has become a fan favorite for her interviewing skills and on-air presence.
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy