Luke Bryan Shares New Promo For ‘American Idol’ Season 21

By Samantha Whidden
 5 days ago
(Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

With American Idol set to return in a few weeks, country music superstar Luke Bryan shares a new promo of the popular singing competition show’s season 21.

In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a snapshot of the new promo as well as a sneak peek into the upcoming season. “21 years of making dreams come true on American Idol!” the country music hitmaker wrote. “Can’t wait to get this season started on February 19th on ABC.”

Bryan’s post comes just a few weeks after American Idol unveiled its new season theme featuring the judges and host Ryan Seacrest having the time of their lives in Las Vegas. Throughout the teasers, the judges make their way through Sin City as they go on a mission to find the season’s winner. As the judges hit up an Idol slot machine, Seacrest asks, “Who will win big and be the next American Idol?

American Idol will be returning for Season 21 on February 19th.

Luke Bryan Opens Up About What He Loves About Mentoring New Music Talent on ‘American Idol’

During an interview with Parade last fall, Luke Bryan spoke about what he enjoys the most about mentoring new music talent on American Idol.

“My thing is I remember the joy of when my career really started to take off,” Bryan stated. He also said he remembers the feeling of his career gaining traction and how special the feeling is as much as how much fun it is. “So, anytime I can help someone have that feeling and feel that rise to stardom, I really, really enjoy that role.”

Along with talking about American Idol contestants, Bryan spoke about mentoring fellow country music singer Cole Swindell. Bryan stated that Swindell is a “rocket ship” with hot music. “Nobody’s happier for Cole than me,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Bryan spoke about how proud he was of the talent that goes through the singing competition over the years. “I think that it’s really fun to go through the talent and try to help them and watch them grow. When you have a kid that comes in that’s pretty green and pretty shy and doesn’t know anything, and we get them from point A to B and then they can go make their career whatever they want it.”

Luke Bryan then encouraged those who don’t win the show that it doesn’t mean their ticket for stardom is punched. “You’ve still got to go out there and earn it,” the judge commented. He went on to add that telling contestants when they’re not ready is pretty tough, but they need to hear that. “Telling them when they are ready is pretty special.”

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan's spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn't an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan's host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13's sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band's "Soulshine" during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. "You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing," Urban raved at the time. "And I mean that in the deepest way… That's why it's...
Adam Lambert: Homophobia 'Probably' Cost Me the 'American Idol' Win

Adam Lambert made headlines recently for slamming a casting rumor that "The White Lotus" star Theo James was circling the role of George Michael in a biopic about the pop music icon. Not so fast. Speaking at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Lambert said he was mostly being sarcastic and that it would be "ridiculous" to claim that gay characters can only be played by gay actors.
Blake Shelton Is Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in 'The Voice' Season 23 Promo

Kelly Clarkson is making her return to The Voice in season 23 -- and Blake Shelton is already sick of her shenanigans!. NBC shared a new promo for the upcoming season of their singing competition show on Tuesday, and it featured Blake pulling out all the stops for his final season -- including a massive sign in the shape of his signature "pick me" point!
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

