News 2 You: An ill fated bid to buy the Buffalo Sabres, the Columbia disaster, and another Super Bowl heartbreak
Amidst one of the worst flu season in memory we relayed all usual advice from doctors, including washing your hands and coughing into your sleeve, as a means to keep the airborne virus at bay. Interestingly, not one of them suggested wear a mask this week in 2013. Buffalo police...
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND HAS SAVAGE RESPONSE TO REPORTER OVER TREVOR ZEGRAS' COMMENTS TO TROY STECHER
Trevor Zegras took some heat over the weekend for his antics against the Arizona Coyotes. The Ducks' star muttered something to Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher, which set the latter off in a fit of uncontrollable rage. Lip-reading 'experts' on the Internet came to the conclusion that Zegras taunted Stecher over...
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN REPORTEDLY TURNED DOWN MASSIVE OFFER FROM RED WINGS, COUNTER OFFER REVEALED
The Detroit Red Wings face quite the pickle going into this season's trade deadline. Captain Dylan Larkin is a pending unrestricted free agent, and the two sides apparently remain far apart in negotiations. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin's camp recently rejected an eight-year, $64...
markerzone.com
THE FRONTRUNNER FOR TIMO MEIER REVEALED BY NHL INSIDER
Arguably the biggest trade chip on the market this season is San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. The 6'1'', 220lb Switzerland native will be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and a bidding war will likely transpire. It's already been reported that Meier will command a lesser package than...
NHL rumors: Sharks asking price in Timo Meier trade, revealed
The San Jose Sharks are dangling one of the most tantalizing trade assets in all of hockey ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Star winger Timo Meier could very well be offloaded by the Sharks in the near future, and a recent NHL rumor has indicated what the asking price for the 26-year-old will be. According to Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now, the Sharks will be seeking at least three assets in return for Meier in any trade. Additionally, Meier’s projected contract demands were also floating, indicating a pricey deal is on the horizon.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NEED TO PART WAYS WITH ONE OF THEIR YOUNG STARS IN PATRICK KANE TRADE
The New York Rangers are one of the teams in the hunt for three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. There remains more than one obstacle in a Kane deal, however, most prominently the salary cap. The Blackhawks forward carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and the Rangers only have $1.5...
atozsports.com
NFL makes head-scratching decision and it involves a Bills player
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Pro Bowl week and that means one thing and one thing only. It’s alternates season!. Every year, many players around the league benefit from replacing players who decline to attend the Pro Bowl for a variety of reasons. This season, as you’ve probably heard by now, the Buffalo Bills are sending three alternates to the multi-day event that will include many more competitions.
markerzone.com
11-YEAR NHL VETERAN RELEASED FROM PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
According to the American Hockey League's transaction page, the Chicago Wolves have released defenceman Jason Garrison from his professional try-out contract (PTO). Garrison, 38, signed the PTO with the Chicago Wolves back in October, joining them for their training camp, but only appeared in three games for the team. In those three games, Garrison had one assist, no penalty minutes and had an even-rating.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Linked to Free Agent Pro Bowl Bills LB
The Dallas Cowboys fan, to even think of what's about to follow, might best look at this as a "continuation of a series'' ... stories CowboysSI.com has recently written about spring of 2023 talent acquisition that would require a change in salary-cap philosophy. It asks, in short, for the Cowboys...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS ARE REPORTEDLY INCHING CLOSER TO MOVING STARTING GOALTENDER
It's no secret that the Vancouver Canucks are going to be sellers at the NHL's March 3rd Trade Deadline. The extent to which they are expected to strip their team down is a topic of debate, however. It's been reported that the only untouchables on the Canucks' roster are Elias...
Elite All-Star MLB Pitcher Retires
After 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, relief pitcher Darren O'Day announced on his Twitter that he has decided to retire from baseball at the age of 40 years old. Throughout his long, storied career Darren O'Day pitched for six different teams. Those teams are the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees. He came up as a member of the Los Angeles Angels and finished his career in 2022 with a second stint in Atlanta.
