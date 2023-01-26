ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

markerzone.com

THE FRONTRUNNER FOR TIMO MEIER REVEALED BY NHL INSIDER

Arguably the biggest trade chip on the market this season is San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. The 6'1'', 220lb Switzerland native will be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and a bidding war will likely transpire. It's already been reported that Meier will command a lesser package than...
NEWARK, NJ
ClutchPoints

NHL rumors: Sharks asking price in Timo Meier trade, revealed

The San Jose Sharks are dangling one of the most tantalizing trade assets in all of hockey ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Star winger Timo Meier could very well be offloaded by the Sharks in the near future, and a recent NHL rumor has indicated what the asking price for the 26-year-old will be. According to Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now, the Sharks will be seeking at least three assets in return for Meier in any trade. Additionally, Meier’s projected contract demands were also floating, indicating a pricey deal is on the horizon.
SAN JOSE, CA
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

NFL makes head-scratching decision and it involves a Bills player

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Pro Bowl week and that means one thing and one thing only. It’s alternates season!. Every year, many players around the league benefit from replacing players who decline to attend the Pro Bowl for a variety of reasons. This season, as you’ve probably heard by now, the Buffalo Bills are sending three alternates to the multi-day event that will include many more competitions.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

11-YEAR NHL VETERAN RELEASED FROM PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

According to the American Hockey League's transaction page, the Chicago Wolves have released defenceman Jason Garrison from his professional try-out contract (PTO). Garrison, 38, signed the PTO with the Chicago Wolves back in October, joining them for their training camp, but only appeared in three games for the team. In those three games, Garrison had one assist, no penalty minutes and had an even-rating.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Linked to Free Agent Pro Bowl Bills LB

The Dallas Cowboys fan, to even think of what's about to follow, might best look at this as a "continuation of a series'' ... stories CowboysSI.com has recently written about spring of 2023 talent acquisition that would require a change in salary-cap philosophy. It asks, in short, for the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Elite All-Star MLB Pitcher Retires

After 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, relief pitcher Darren O'Day announced on his Twitter that he has decided to retire from baseball at the age of 40 years old. Throughout his long, storied career Darren O'Day pitched for six different teams. Those teams are the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees. He came up as a member of the Los Angeles Angels and finished his career in 2022 with a second stint in Atlanta.

