The argument for the prettiest in history will never be sorted as looks are subjective. However, (this may be controversial) we believe that the Jaguar E-Type although certainly pretty, is also overrated. There is no denying the beautiful long hood and short rear end. But, there is also no denying the fact that the body is much wider than the wheels which can through off the dimensions. Looks-wise, a good competitor and one that is perhaps prettier is the Mercedes W113 Pagoda. A car that can mesmerize you with its beautiful front end, long hood, and again, short rear. It is a car that when driven makes you feel like a superstar, both because of its driving characteristics and its gorgeous looks. In this article, we will be going over some interesting facts about it.

3 DAYS AGO