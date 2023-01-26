Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Forget the Jaguar E-Type; The Mercedes W113 Pagoda Is Far Prettier!
The argument for the prettiest in history will never be sorted as looks are subjective. However, (this may be controversial) we believe that the Jaguar E-Type although certainly pretty, is also overrated. There is no denying the beautiful long hood and short rear end. But, there is also no denying the fact that the body is much wider than the wheels which can through off the dimensions. Looks-wise, a good competitor and one that is perhaps prettier is the Mercedes W113 Pagoda. A car that can mesmerize you with its beautiful front end, long hood, and again, short rear. It is a car that when driven makes you feel like a superstar, both because of its driving characteristics and its gorgeous looks. In this article, we will be going over some interesting facts about it.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Ford Mach E Is The Best Mustang
When Ford unveiled the Mach-E back in 2019, purists were not happy about having the Mustang name attached to an electric crossover. But time has proven that the Ford Mustang Mach-E is worthy of its name as it became one of the most competitive EVs on the market. In fact, the waiting list for the Mach-E is so long that Ford has decided to increase production of the Mach-E starting in 2023. The model has constantly improved during its short life span, and it is currently one of the best Mustangs on the market.
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
Carscoops
Next C9 Corvette Rumored To Debut In 2028, Feature A Gasoline Engine
Even though the C8 Corvette still feels pretty new, Chevrolet’s product planners are already preparing for the next generation, which, according to a new report, will arrive in 2029. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority says that the ninth-generation Corvette will be unveiled in 2028, and its first model...
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno drives a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona
Jay Leno doesn't own Ferraris, but he still likes to have them on his Jay Leno's Garage YouTube show. This episode features a true Prancing Horse classic—a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona. The car is owned by Ferrari collector David Lee, who also brought his Ferrari 288 GTO and...
Top Speed
A 2025 Dodge Magnum SUV Would Give The Mercedes EQS SUV A Run For Its Money
The automotive industry is no constant, and many iconic models are either being discontinued for good or reimagined into something completely different. The Mustang now has an all-electric SUV version in the face of the Mach-E, the Corvette became a mid-engine model, and the Eclipse was degraded from an iconic Japanese sports car to a bland crossover. Dodge is no stranger to such transmutations either, as we recently saw the return of the Charger nameplate as the first EV Muscle car. But when it comes to fast MOPARS, there is one model that’s both quick and utilitarian – the Magnum – and recently, TopSpeed teamed up with graphic designer Bimble Designs to reimagine the model as something completely different.
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevy Corvette Z06 GT3.R debuts at 24 Hours of Daytona
Chevrolet last year started selling a 2023 Corvette Z06 based on the eighth generation of America's sports car—and now the Bowtie brand has launched a GT3-spec version to be offered as a customer race car. The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car made its debut over the weekend during...
Top Speed
Exclusive: One Thing That We Learned From Our First Look At The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray
It wasn’t that long ago that hybrids were the laughingstock of the car community. The early production hybrid cars were bleak commuter cars with no character, driven by people whose dietary staple consisted of granola and kale. But ten years ago, when the first round of hybrid hypercars was launched, we got a taste of what hybrid technology could really bring to performance cars. It blended the visceral experience of the internal combustion engine with the added benefits of electrification.
Ferrari Develops Fold-Out Rear Seats That Turn 4-Seat Convertibles Into 2-Seat Sports Cars
Ferrari has developed a new rear-seat design for its four-seat convertible GTs like the Portofino M that can turn the car from a four-seater into a two-seater while reducing the effects of wind buffeting in the cabin with the roof down. In two patents CarBuzz has discovered with the United...
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Kawasaki Z125 Pro Is Better Than The Honda Grom
When the Honda Grom first hit the street, it sent shock waves through the motorcycle world. Here was this cute little bike that looked like it was meant for kids but actually packed a huge hooligan attitude. Grown men threw a leg over it and immediately became kids again with huge grins on their faces as they zipped around town. It’s hard to argue with its approachable nature and seemingly endless aftermarket options. However, the market domination couldn’t last forever, and it wasn’t long before the Kawasaki Z125 entered the fray. These are ten ways the Kawasaki Z125 Pro is actually better than the Honda Grom.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Top Speed
A Real-World Look At The America-Bound Moto Morini X-Cape 650
We’re barely a month into 2023, yet the influx of new motorcycles has already begun in America. Harley-Davidson debuted the Nightster Special and new Breakout 117, while Suzuki launched the V-Strom 800DE and GSX-8S at mouth-watering prices. But the case in context today is the 2023 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 that’s all set to take on America’s lively mid-capacity adventure space. We recently checked out the motorcycle in the flesh and here are our initial impressions.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Toyota Tacoma Design Potentially Revealed
As Ford Authority reported last August, the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor – already on sale in some international markets – will launch in North America this year for the 2024 model year. The U.S. version of the new Ranger will likely mirror its international brethren in a number of ways – most notably, it’s styling – so we already know pretty much what to expect from the mid-size pickup. At the same time, the current sales leader in that same segment – the Toyota Tacoma – is also set to undergo a redesign, and may also add a Ranger Raptor rival to its lineup. Now, the exterior design of the next-generation Toyota Tacoma has been potentially revealed after Ford Authority spotted a pair of prototypes testing in recent months.
Top Speed
American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes
Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
4 Cars That Saw the Biggest Increase in Sales for 2022
For car sales figures in 2022, here are the top four vehicle models that saw the biggest increase in purchases. The post 4 Cars That Saw the Biggest Increase in Sales for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Kia EV6 GT Review: It’s Red, It’s Fast, And It Doesn’t Use Gas
Most people consider an EV for its fuel savings, lower cost of ownership, and environmental responsibility, but others crave the neck-snapping electric torque and impressive handling afforded by the low center of gravity. Kia’s new EV6 GT is designed for the latter. Speeding Things Up With A Kia EV6...
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Kawasaki Versys 650 Is The Ultimate Middleweight Touring Bike
The Kawasaki Versys is the ultimate do it all bike that can take you from the city streets to the mountain roads. It has a tall stance, giving you plenty of clearance for wherever you decide to ride. The suspension is the perfect setup for absorbing any bumps and dips along the way. Then there are those super bright LED lights and the adjustable windshield. So, swing a leg over that comfortable seat and experience for yourself why the Kawasaki Versys 650 is the ultimate middleweight tourer.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 emerges as track monster after Pikes Peak crash
Unplugged Performance has turned its crashed Tesla Model 3 into the most aerodynamically aggressive Tesla ever created. Watching the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 crash at the Pikes Peak hill climb was devastating. Not only because of the potential for injury to the driver, but also for all of the lost progress on what had been one of UP’s most successful track toys. But from that fire, that same Model 3 has emerged as the “Bionic Phoenix.” With potentially the most aggressive aerodynamics package a Tesla has ever been adorned with, it is ready to take on anything.
