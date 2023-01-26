Fine arts group cuts ties with Brevard public schools, citing actions by Matt Susin

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A local foundation that has provided Brevard Public Schools with a minimum of $200,000 annually for a summer theater workshop and teacher grants since 2017 has cut ties with the district, saying actions by the current school board, and particularly Chairman Matt Susin, don't align with its values of inclusivity.

Carla Smith, administrator for the Phoenix Foundation, made the announcement during the public comment section of the Tuesday school board meeting.

"(Susin's) antics include but are not limited to continually giving the perception of impropriety by holding meetings and taking counsel from select individuals in the community, to targeting the former superintendent without cause," Smith said.

Smith later also cited meetings Susin had with Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Republican state Rep. Randy Fine and Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents group, in an email to FLORIDA TODAY.

More on Matt Susin: Susin says 'no talk' of corporal punishment at planned meeting on BPS discipline plan

Overreach? Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey tries to influence public policy beyond policing

More from Brevard School Board: Discipline stirs passions at Brevard School Board meeting but few concrete actions

Fair treatment for all is an important tenant of the foundation, Smith said, adding, "We stress inclusivity over injustice, reason over racism and support LGBTQ+ equality."

"It is beyond disappointing to watch this elected group continually attack not only the LGBTQ+ community but other marginalized groups as well," she said.

Susin did not respond to a request for comment.

The foundation, established in 2012 by Patrick Tubbs, a former BPS student, aims to provide students with scholarships in the arts. In 2017, the foundation began working with BPS, offering teacher grants and reviving the Summer Fine Arts Theater Workshop. The cost for these grants and the yearly workshop alone is at least $200,000 annually, Smith said, with the foundation contributing more than $1.4 million over the past five years to the school district.

Russell Bruhn, spokesperson for the school district, said the district has enough funds saved and coming from other programs to continue to hold the summer workshop for the next two summers.

"Come 2025, I think decisions will have to be made," he said. "But for the next two summers, we are able to continue ... as far as funding goes."

Smith told FLORIDA TODAY in an email that it was impossible to estimate how many students had benefited from the foundation's work, and that many more would continue to be impacted, despite the dissolution of their relationship with BPS.

"When we grant instruments, for example a classroom set of ukuleles to a music teacher, those instruments will be played by students at that school for years to come," Smith said. "When we grant safe, functioning, working risers to a school, those risers will be used for the next 15-20 years."

She estimated at least 200 to 250 students were directly involved with the Summer Fine Arts Theater Workshop every year.

Lisa Hill, a theater and chorus teacher of 18 years at Ronald McNair Magnet Middle School in Rockledge, said the program had granted her an iPad several years ago. It's an item she uses every day in her classes and rehearsals, she said.

"I think it's safe to say that BPS theater and music programs have appreciated the foundation's willingness to support our work," she said. "They have provided BPS arts programs with much needed equipment that has helped us to give our students more impactful experiences."

This donation of equipment and funding will continue to affect students, Bruhn said.

"Their generosity made a lasting impact on Brevard County and will benefit our kids for years to come," he said.

Smith said that multiple actions specifically by Susin led to the decision to cut ties with the district, ranging from his policies toward LGBTQ students to his dismissal of former superintendent Mark Mullins to a lack of respect for separation of church and state when he asked a Christian minister to pray during his first meeting as chairman.

"(Susin) has demonstrated again and again that he does not have the best interest of all BPS students in mind, although as a seemingly cisgender, heterosexual, white, 'Christian' man, he certainly does attempt to take care of his own," Smith said.

The decision didn't come without heartache, she added.

"We are heartbroken that we have had to do this," Smith said. "Our roots are in Brevard, our families are here. It was always our intention to give back to this community and we hope to be able to return when more professional and inclusive board members are elected."

Smith said while they won't be working directly with BPS, students in Brevard will still be given preference for scholarships.

Jennifer Jenkins, the only liberal member of the school board, declined to comment.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @_ finchwalker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Fine arts group cuts ties with Brevard public schools, citing actions by Matt Susin