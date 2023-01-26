ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Fine arts group cuts ties with Brevard public schools, citing actions by Matt Susin

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzhQZ_0kSO6dSv00

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A local foundation that has provided Brevard Public Schools with a minimum of $200,000 annually for a summer theater workshop and teacher grants since 2017 has cut ties with the district, saying actions by the current school board, and particularly Chairman Matt Susin, don't align with its values of inclusivity.

Carla Smith, administrator for the Phoenix Foundation, made the announcement during the public comment section of the Tuesday school board meeting.

"(Susin's) antics include but are not limited to continually giving the perception of impropriety by holding meetings and taking counsel from select individuals in the community, to targeting the former superintendent without cause," Smith said.

Smith later also cited meetings Susin had with Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Republican state Rep. Randy Fine and Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents group, in an email to FLORIDA TODAY.

More on Matt Susin: Susin says 'no talk' of corporal punishment at planned meeting on BPS discipline plan

Overreach? Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey tries to influence public policy beyond policing

More from Brevard School Board: Discipline stirs passions at Brevard School Board meeting but few concrete actions

Fair treatment for all is an important tenant of the foundation, Smith said, adding, "We stress inclusivity over injustice, reason over racism and support LGBTQ+ equality."

"It is beyond disappointing to watch this elected group continually attack not only the LGBTQ+ community but other marginalized groups as well," she said.

Susin did not respond to a request for comment.

The foundation, established in 2012 by Patrick Tubbs, a former BPS student, aims to provide students with scholarships in the arts. In 2017, the foundation began working with BPS, offering teacher grants and reviving the Summer Fine Arts Theater Workshop. The cost for these grants and the yearly workshop alone is at least $200,000 annually, Smith said, with the foundation contributing more than $1.4 million over the past five years to the school district.

Russell Bruhn, spokesperson for the school district, said the district has enough funds saved and coming from other programs to continue to hold the summer workshop for the next two summers.

"Come 2025, I think decisions will have to be made," he said. "But for the next two summers, we are able to continue ... as far as funding goes."

Smith told FLORIDA TODAY in an email that it was impossible to estimate how many students had benefited from the foundation's work, and that many more would continue to be impacted, despite the dissolution of their relationship with BPS.

"When we grant instruments, for example a classroom set of ukuleles to a music teacher, those instruments will be played by students at that school for years to come," Smith said. "When we grant safe, functioning, working risers to a school, those risers will be used for the next 15-20 years."

She estimated at least 200 to 250 students were directly involved with the Summer Fine Arts Theater Workshop every year.

Lisa Hill, a theater and chorus teacher of 18 years at Ronald McNair Magnet Middle School in Rockledge, said the program had granted her an iPad several years ago. It's an item she uses every day in her classes and rehearsals, she said.

"I think it's safe to say that BPS theater and music programs have appreciated the foundation's willingness to support our work," she said. "They have provided BPS arts programs with much needed equipment that has helped us to give our students more impactful experiences."

This donation of equipment and funding will continue to affect students, Bruhn said.

"Their generosity made a lasting impact on Brevard County and will benefit our kids for years to come," he said.

Smith said that multiple actions specifically by Susin led to the decision to cut ties with the district, ranging from his policies toward LGBTQ students to his dismissal of former superintendent Mark Mullins to a lack of respect for separation of church and state when he asked a Christian minister to pray during his first meeting as chairman.

"(Susin) has demonstrated again and again that he does not have the best interest of all BPS students in mind, although as a seemingly cisgender, heterosexual, white, 'Christian' man, he certainly does attempt to take care of his own," Smith said.

The decision didn't come without heartache, she added.

"We are heartbroken that we have had to do this," Smith said. "Our roots are in Brevard, our families are here. It was always our intention to give back to this community and we hope to be able to return when more professional and inclusive board members are elected."

Smith said while they won't be working directly with BPS, students in Brevard will still be given preference for scholarships.

Jennifer Jenkins, the only liberal member of the school board, declined to comment.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @_ finchwalker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Fine arts group cuts ties with Brevard public schools, citing actions by Matt Susin

Comments / 6

Lauryn Liggett Countryman
4d ago

So it’s punishable to INCLUDE Meetings with other groups you deem unacceptable? Do you INCLUSIVE people HEAR YOURSELVES? The only people you are punishing are CHILDREN! Great job for being “sooo inclusive @ seems like NO ONE IS INCLUDED NOW!!

Reply
4
Related
click orlando

Lockdown lifted at Apopka High School after potential verbal threat

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said. Police Chief Mike McKinley said a student heard about a threat against Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, and immediately notified staff.
APOPKA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

St. Cloud High School principal arrested for keying car at Publix

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The principal of St. Cloud High School has been arrested for criminal mischief, according to a spokesperson for the Osceola County school district. Nathaniel Fancher was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. According to an arrest affidavit, he's accused of keying a car in a Publix parking lot.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida elementary substitute teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'

A former substitute teacher at a Florida elementary school potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested

ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
WINTER PARK, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL

A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
VERO BEACH SOUTH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy