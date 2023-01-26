Read full article on original website
Pokémon GO Rayquaza 2023: How To Catch
Pokémon GO players have the opportunity to catch the third legendary of Generation III in Raid Battles while playing their game. Rayquaza is a Dragon- and Flyin
Pokémon GO Raid Schedule February 2023
Niantic's Pokémon GO has not made any official announcements for potential Raid Battles occuring for the month of February, but players can expect raids of varying star levels and also Mega-Raids to be happening.
Is Dead Space Remake on Steam Deck?
Thanks to an update to Proton, players can enjoy Dead Space on Steam Deck, though it is not officially verified.
Overwatch 2 Campaign Release Date: When is PvE Coming Out?
Overwatch 2's campaign could be coming soon. Blizzard's sequel to its mega-hit hero shooter has already become one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world, but its long-awaited PvE mode still has not arrived. Here's when we can expect Overwatch 2's campaign to release. Overwatch 2 is primarily...
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map Ashika Island Teased
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 teased a new Resurgence map coming to the Battle Royale in Season 2. Warzone 2 is set to undergo many changes, including the return of static Buy Stations, the 1v1 Gulag, and original looting systems. Fan-favorite Resurgence mode will also be back in the game.
Xbox Games with Gold Line-Up February 2023
Xbox has revealed its Games with Gold line-up for February 2023, adding two games for players to add to their library over the next month.
PS Plus February 2023 Free Games Leaked
PlayStation's free games for PS Plus in February 2023 have been leaked once again.
Fortnite v23.30 Update Adds New Augments: Full Patch Notes Listed
Fortnite's latest update, v23.30, has added in some exciting content, including new Reality Augments and a second wave of the Dragon Ball collaboration. Yesterday, Epic Games teased that more was to come from Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration. Now, with the roll out of the v23.30 update, both Piccolo and Gohan have been added as Outfits. The collaboration sees the return of the Kamehameha attack item, Nimbus Cloud and Dragon Ball Adventure Island.
New Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collab Adds Piccolo and Gohan
Epic Games have dropped the second wave of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, adding in new character Outfits and more. Fortnite's first Dragon Ball collaboration was a huge success, adding in Goku, Vegeta, Lord Beerus and Bulma into the battle royale. Players could purchase skins, visit the Dragon Ball Adventure Island and make use of the Kamehameha attack item.
Warzone 2 Jan. 30 Update Fixes Crashes: Full Patch Notes Listed
Activision rolled out a new patch for Warzone 2.0 on Jan. 30, aiming to address a number of bugs and crashes still plaguing the game. Warzone players have had their troubles stacked against them over the past few days, with persistent crashes and bugs leaving the game in an unstable state. While we're still a few weeks away from the Season 2 content drop on Feb. 15, there's still work to be done to maintain Warzone 2.0.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Leaks: What We Know so Far
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release soon, but there's been a major curveball thrown into the arena of pre-release speculation and discussion, upending fan expectations for Season 3 and the changes it will bring. Perhaps the most anticipated content additions that arrive with new competitive seasons are new...
When Does LoLdle Refresh?
LoLdle is a website that contains five different gamemodes that are similar to the popular Wordle game. LoLdle is meant for League of Legends players that are interested in testing their knowledge about the game, characters, and lore. There are different game modes including champion quotes, skin splash arts, and...
Valorant Delta Damage Explained
Valorant delta damage is a statistic that tracks the difference in the amount of damage a player does and the amount of damage a player takes within a game.
Pokémon Spotlight Hours February 2023
February, like every month before it in Pokémon GO, will have a handful of Spotlight Pokémon available for capture at an increased rate.
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List February 2023
Vaznev-9K Our S Tier still has the Fennec 45 in the top spot. With little recoil and an unmatched TTK time, the fast-firing SMG is the best option for close gunfights. Although the Vaznev-9K does not kill as quickly, the gun's high mobility and damage has made it a favorite in the current meta.
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Release Date
League of Legends has always been beloved for the new champion skins that are frequently released throughout each season. Numerous players have given praise to the skins because they just continue to improve over time. Riot Games has already released a few new skin lines for Season 13, including Mythmaker...
5 Things New MTG: Arena Players Should Do Immediately
Magic: The Gathering Arena can be a complex game to learn. Here are a few tips for getting started with the digital card game.
How to Redeem Codes in Magic: The Gathering Arena
Redeeming codes is a simple process for Magic: The Gathering Arena, and nets a good supply of free resources.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super Crossover Teased for Jan. 31
Fortnite developer Epic Games is doing yet another collaboration this month. The global battle royale sensation is crossing over with the popular anime series Dragon Ball Super following a surprise announcement. Here's what we know about Fortnite's crossover with Dragon Ball Super so far. It's not the first time Fortnite...
Microsoft Survey Asks Players if They're "Done Playing Halo Infinite"
A new Xbox survey has asked players if they're "done" with Halo Infinite.
