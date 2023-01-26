ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Chief Greg Allen's memorial will include martial arts ceremony; here are the details

By Aaron A. Bedoya, El Paso Times
The city on Jan. 17 announced the death of El Paso police Chief Greg Allen of an undisclosed condition. He was 71.

"We lost a great leader today," El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said in a statement. "El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen was not only an incredible Chief of Police, but he was an incredible son, husband, father, and friend.

Allen was appointed the first African American police chief in El Paso in March 2008; he joined the El Paso Police Department in 1978.

Allen will lie in state, allowing the public to pay their respects at Thursday's community tribute at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in Downtown. The memorial will allow residents to offer hand-written or electronic condolences to Allen's family. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Electronic condolences for the family can be submitted at https://www2.elpasotexas.gov/chief-allen/ .

Greg Allen obituary: Read before memorial, funeral services

What time is the El Paso police chief memorial at the convention center?

The tribute will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, with a remembrance ceremony with guest speakers from 6 to 7 p.m., the city of El Paso said in an announcement.

How can I watch police Chief Greg Allen's memorial?

The tribute will be streamed live on the c ity of El Paso YouTube Channel and City TV, which can be found on Spectrum Channel 1300, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and DTV (broadcast over the air) Channel 13.4.

Who will be speaking at the memorial in Downtown El Paso?

Guest speakers from 6 to 7 p.m. will include:

  • Mayor Oscar Leeser
  • City Manager Tommy Gonzalez
  • State Sen. César Blanco
  • EPPD Sgt. Javier Sambrano
  • Pastor Sam Faraone
  • Ronald Bowling

Allen was a longtime martial artist, and the martial arts community will conduct a bow-out ceremony for the teacher.

The speakers at the remembrance ceremony will present the family with a flag that flew over the Texas Capitol.

Can I bring flowers to the memorial at the Convention Center?

The memorial service Thursday at the Convention Center in Downtown El Paso will allow flowers; however, the community is encouraged to send flowers via Sunset Funeral Home – Americas . Donations in his honor also may be made to the Friends of El Paso Animal Service at www.friendsofepas.org/ .

Dig Deeper: El Paso police Chief Greg Allen dies after leading department for nearly 15 years

Greg Allen funeral service will include last radio call

A funeral with full police honors will take place on Friday, starting with funeral services at 11 a.m. at Abundant Living Faith Center, 1000 Valley Crest Drive, the city announcement said. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

A procession and interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana Ave. At the cemetery, traditional police honors will be presented, including a three-volley salute, a last radio call, and a presentation of the flag to the chief's family.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Police Chief Greg Allen's memorial will include martial arts ceremony; here are the details

