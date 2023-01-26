Florida Woman Planning To Buy New Home After $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Win

(Source: Florida Lottery)

Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Darlene Vazquez Sierra, 41, of Tallahassee, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

Vazquez Sierra shared with lottery officials that her family recently moved from the Orlando area to Tallahassee. “We like Tallahassee so far, and this will definitely help in our search for a home!”

Vazquez Sierra purchased her winning ticket from Star Food & Gas, located at 3601 Woodville Highway in Tallahassee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, MYSTERY MULTIPLIER , launched in May 2022 and features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes! In addition, this ticket features 10 top prizes of $1 million and 20 second tier prizes of $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

