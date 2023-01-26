Former Arizona high school football defensive coordinator Greg Patrick dies

The football community is grieving the death of former Arizona high school football assistant coach Greg Patrick.

Patrick, who was raised in Ohio and starred at Brown University of the Ivy League in the late 1980s and 1990, before playing in the Canadian Football League, reportedly died on Sunday. The cause of death is not known. He was 53.

Patrick, who obtained his degree in economics at Brown in 1991, was defensive coordinator on state championship teams at Chandler Valley Christian in 2005 under Bill Morgan and at Scottsdale Chaparral in 2011 under Charlie Ragle. That 2011 team was Chaparral's third consecutive state title and the last season there for Ragle, who left to become an assistant coach at the University of Arizona.

Ragle said he was shocked and saddened to hear the news about Patrick, an avid weight lifter who kept in top shape.

"Greg was an excellent coach who had a passion for teaching young people," said Ragle, who is now an assistant coach at Arizona State. "He was extremely bright and fiercely competitive. I will miss his friendship and loyalty. My heart breaks for his young son, his brother and his mom and dad. All great people."

Patrick, who had assistant coaching stints at Horizon and Laveen Cesar Chavez among other Valley high schools, was passionate and detail-oriented in his coaching.

"He was a meticulous, really intense coach," said former Cesar Chavez coach Jim Rattay, who had Patrick as his defensive coordinator for a few years in the 2000s. "It's very sad."

Patrick was a defensive analylst, before being promoted to defensive line coach in two years under Kevin Sumlin at Arizona in 2019 and 2020.

He last coached as an assistant defensive line coach for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL last summer.

