Mookie Betts, Jimmie Allen to take part in PBA Tour's U.S. Open in Indianapolis

The Professional Bowlers Association Tour is returning to Indianapolis.

The 2023 U.S. Open presented by Go Bowling! will be held at Royal Pin Woodland, which was formerly known as Woodland Bowl, beginning in late January and concluding in early February with two live television broadcasts.

According to a release, the event is a collaborative effort between the United States Bowling Congress and Bowling Proprietors' Association of America. Defending U.S. Open champion Anthony Simonsen and seven-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte will be part of the field, which will include most of the sport's best bowlers.

Los Angeles Dodgers all-star outfielder Mookie Betts and country music headliner Jimmie Allen will take part in the festivities.

Royal Pin Woodland is located at 3421 E. 96th Street.

Others are reading:Ex-Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger: First Black woman to own elite bulls in PBR

PBA U.S. Open schedule

Sunday, Jan. 297:30 a.m.: Official practice session for pre-tournament qualifier (30 minutes)9:30 a.m.: Pre-tournament qualifier (eight games)4 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Bowl with the Pros

Monday, Jan. 309 a.m.- 7:30 p.m.: Official practice sessions at U.S. Open

Tuesday, Jan. 31- Thursday, Feb. 28 a.m.- 10 p.m.: Qualifying rounds (three squads each day) at U.S. Open

Friday, Feb. 38 a.m.: Official practice session at U.S. Open (top 24 advancers)10 a.m.: First round of round-robin match play5 p.m.: Second round of round-robin match play

Saturday, Feb. 49 a.m.: Final round of round-robin match play to determine stepladder finalists at U.S. Open4 p.m.: Live TV finals on FS1 (No. 5-9 seeds)

Sunday, Feb. 52 p.m.: Live TV finals on FOX (No. 1-4 seeds and Saturday’s advancer)

Allen will take part in Sunday's pre-tournament qualifier while Betts will be part of the U.S. Open's main field.

The release noted all competitors will complete 24 games of qualifying over three days and three land conditions before the field is cut down from 108 to 24 for three rounds of round-robin match play.

Royal Pin Woodland, a 70-lane venue, is no stranger to top-tier bowling events. The U.S. Open was last held in Indy last year.

It was also announced the venue will host the U.S. Open in 2024 and 2025 as well.